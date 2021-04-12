Viral A Cappella Sensation T.3 at Announced THE BLACK BOX Outdoors Under the Tent

THE BLACK BOX will welcome back viral a cappella sensation T.3 as part of their Spring Arts Awakening Series on April 24.

T.3 is a New York based vocal group composed of Liam Fennecken (School of Rock), Jim Hogan (Waitress), and Brendan Jacob Smith (The Simon & Garfunkel Story).

They gained popularity on social media platforms with covers of Disney, Broadway, and Pop hits. Both in-person and virtual tickets will be available. Masks and social distancing required for the in-person concert.

Jim Hogan is a New York City based actor, singer, and musician. His Broadway National Touring credits include Waitress, The Phantom of the Opera, and Spring Awakening. Hogan has performed as a soloist with Symphony Orchestras across the US and Canada. Liam Fennecken is a proud graduate of the Penn State BA Theatre program. He is an actor, musician, and songwriter living in NYC. He recently toured the US and South Korea in School of Rock, and has toured North America with Once, American Idiot, and Peter Pan 360. Brendan Jacob Smith is an actor, singer and songwriter based in Brooklyn, NY. A recent graduate of Ithaca College, Brendan will be playing Art Garfunkel in the US/Canada Company of The Simon and Garfunkel Story. He recently finished up his time as a member of Hyannis Sound, Cape Cod's professional A capella group, and was seen as Frankie Epps in Parade at The Rev Theatre Company.

In-person and virtual tickets are available at www.THEBLACKBOXonline.com or by calling the box office at 508-528-3370. Follow THE BLACK BOX on social media to stay updated on the venue's offerings.