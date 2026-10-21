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Photos: PHANTOM At North Shore Music Theatre

Featuring music and lyrics by Tony Award-winning composer Maury Yeston (Titanic) and a book by Arthur Kopit.

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See photos of Yeston & Kopit’s PHANTOM playing at North Shore Music Theatre through November 1.

Experience the passion, mystery, and romance of PHANTOM, the breathtaking musical by Maury Yeston (Tony Award-winning composer of Titanic) and Arthur Kopit. This lavish reimagining of Gaston Leroux’s classic tale brings a fresh and deeply moving perspective to one of literature’s most legendary characters.

Beneath the magnificent Paris Opera House lives Erik, a brilliant but tormented musical genius whose lonely world is transformed when he encounters Christine, a gifted young singer. As their extraordinary connection unfolds, love, jealousy, and heartbreak take center stage. Featuring a score and a story filled with emotion and intrigue, PHANTOM is a theatrical experience that reveals the humanity behind the mystery. 

For tickets and information call (978) 232-7200, visit nsmt.org, or visit the box office at 54 Dunham Rd., Beverly, MA.

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