Photos: PHANTOM At North Shore Music Theatre

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See photos of Yeston & Kopit’s PHANTOM playing at North Shore Music Theatre through November 1.

Experience the passion, mystery, and romance of PHANTOM, the breathtaking musical by Maury Yeston (Tony Award-winning composer of Titanic) and Arthur Kopit. This lavish reimagining of Gaston Leroux’s classic tale brings a fresh and deeply moving perspective to one of literature’s most legendary characters.

Beneath the magnificent Paris Opera House lives Erik, a brilliant but tormented musical genius whose lonely world is transformed when he encounters Christine, a gifted young singer. As their extraordinary connection unfolds, love, jealousy, and heartbreak take center stage. Featuring a score and a story filled with emotion and intrigue, PHANTOM is a theatrical experience that reveals the humanity behind the mystery.

For tickets and information call (978) 232-7200, visit nsmt.org, or visit the box office at 54 Dunham Rd., Beverly, MA.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 10 Days 04 Hrs 36 Min 42 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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