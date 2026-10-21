Photos: PHANTOM At North Shore Music Theatre
Featuring music and lyrics by Tony Award-winning composer Maury Yeston (Titanic) and a book by Arthur Kopit.
See photos of Yeston & Kopit’s PHANTOM playing at North Shore Music Theatre through November 1.
Experience the passion, mystery, and romance of PHANTOM, the breathtaking musical by Maury Yeston (Tony Award-winning composer of Titanic) and Arthur Kopit. This lavish reimagining of Gaston Leroux’s classic tale brings a fresh and deeply moving perspective to one of literature’s most legendary characters.
Beneath the magnificent Paris Opera House lives Erik, a brilliant but tormented musical genius whose lonely world is transformed when he encounters Christine, a gifted young singer. As their extraordinary connection unfolds, love, jealousy, and heartbreak take center stage. Featuring a score and a story filled with emotion and intrigue, PHANTOM is a theatrical experience that reveals the humanity behind the mystery.
For tickets and information call (978) 232-7200, visit nsmt.org, or visit the box office at 54 Dunham Rd., Beverly, MA.
Photo Credit: Paul Lyden
Madison Claire
Madison Claire Parks and the cast of Phantom
The cast of Phantom
the cast of Phantom
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