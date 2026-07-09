Video: Inside Rehearsals for HAIRSPRAY at The Cape Playhouse

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The Cape Playhouse has released rehearsal footage of HAIRSPRAY, the eight-time Tony Award-winning musical, running July 15 through August 8.

Directed by Bill Fennelly with choreography by Felicity Stiverson, the joyful romp through the early 1960s follows lovable plus-size teen Tracy Turnblad, who dreams of dancing on the popular Corny Collins Show. When her dream comes true, Tracy finds herself in a struggle for integration that pits her against the reigning Teen Queen, reminding audiences of the power of music to change the world for the better. Variety called it "a sweet, infinitely spirited, bubblegum-flavored confection." With a book by Thomas Meehan and Mark O'Donnell, music by Marc Shaiman, and lyrics by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, the show is based on the New Line Cinema film written and directed by John Waters.

Grace Carroll leads the cast as Tracy Turnblad, with Alex Michaels as Edna Turnblad, Michael Brian Dunn as Wilbur Turnblad, Kate Marilley as Velma Von Tussle, Keisha Gilles as Motormouth Maybelle, Lukas Poost as Corny Collins, Maya Musial as Amber Von Tussle, Ben Jackson Walker as Link Larkin, Meaghan Maher as Penny Pingleton, Jalen Xavier as Seaweed J. Stubbs, Maddy Le as Little Inez, and Laura Jordan as Prudy Pingleton.

HAIRSPRAY runs approximately 2.5 hours including intermission and is recommended for audiences 10 and up. For tickets and information, visit The Cape Playhouse online.