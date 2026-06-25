Photos: Javier Muñoz, Pearl Sun and More in INTO THE WOODS at Cape Playhouse

The Cape Playhouse is presenting Into the Woods, featuring a book by James Lapine and music by Stephen Sondheim. The cast of Into the Woods is led by Javier Muñoz as Baker, alongside Nick Adams as Cinderella's Prince / Wolf, Delphi Borich as Cinderella, Alex Finke as Baker's Wife, Christine Toy Johnson as Jack's Mother, Erik Lochtefeld as Mysterious Man / Cinderella's Father / Narrator, Madison Mosley (Beetlejuice) as Little Red Riding Hood, Joe Serafini as Jack, Pearl Sun as Witch, and J Savage as Rapunzel's Prince.

The creative team for Into the Woods includes Robert Frost (Music Director), Jack Magaw (Scenic Designer), Christina J. Garner (Properties Designer), Annie J. Le (Costume Designer), Bobbie Zlotnik (Hair & Wig Designer), Kat C. Zhou (Lighting Designer), Elisabeth Weidner (Sound Designer), Stephanie Klapper (Casting Director).

Take a journey this summer into the genius of the greatest musical theater composer of the last century, Stephen Sondheim, with his most popular and beloved classic. Into The Woods starts with fairy tales we all know from childhood – that hungry girl with the red cape on her way to grandma's, the boy with the axe and dream of felling a giant, a baker and his wife longing for a child, a secret princess with a missing shoe – and explores the mysteries of the fairy tale in a powerful, thrilling, and ultimately joyful examination of the myths that teach us how to be human.

Photo credit: Nile Scott Studios



Alex Finke, Pearl Sun and Javier Muñoz



Nick Adams and Madison Mosley



Joe Serafini and the cast



Delphi Borich and the cast



Delphi Borich and Madison Mosley



Pearl Sun and the cast



Madison Mosley, Alex Finke and Javier Muñoz



Nick Adams



Javier Muñoz