Video: Barrington Stage Company Releases New Look at DRIVING MISS DAISY

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Barrington Stage Company has posted a deeper look at its 2026 production of DRIVING MISS DAISY, offering audiences an inside perspective on the company's current staging of Alfred Uhry's Pulitzer Prize-winning play.

DRIVING MISS DAISY traces the evolving relationship between Daisy Werthan, an elderly Southern Jewish widow, and her African-American chauffeur, Hoke Coleburn, across a span of 25 years beginning in 1948. The play, the first in Uhry's Atlanta Trilogy, examines themes of empathy, friendship, and racial tension in the American South. BSC Artistic Director Alan Paul has noted that the work "endures because it speaks to the best of who we can be."

The production, directed by Julianne Boyd, stars Debra Jo Rupp and Ray Anthony Thomas and is being presented in collaboration with Palm Beach Dramaworks. It runs in Pittsfield through June 21 before transferring to Williamstown June 26 through July 5.

BroadwayWorld has covered the production, including a review calling it "both simple and sublime; historically accurate, topically relevant; and well worth seeing."

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