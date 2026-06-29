Faith Prince and David Rhodes Lead PROVINCETOWN CABARETFEST Inaugural Season
Tony nominee Sally Mayes, Nicolas King, and Anthony Murphy headline alongside cabaret royalty.
Provincetown CabaretFest celebrated its inaugural season under new Producing Artistic Director David Rhodes with a week of performances, educational programming, and special events held June 8–14.
The festival featured master classes, workshops, student spotlight performances, and headliner concerts with Tony Award nominee Sally Mayes, Jayke Workman, Anthony Murphy, Nicolas King, and Tony Award winner Faith Prince, who received the festival's Lifetime Achievement Award.
The lineup also included performances by cabaret artists Sidney Myer, Carolyn Montgomery, Michael Garin, and Mardie Millet, along with rising performer Jake Oswell. Evening musical after-parties were held throughout the week.
Additional honors were presented to Producer Emeritus Patricia Fitzpatrick and returning student Jeff Morrissey.
Provincetown CabaretFest will return to Provincetown in June 2027 for its next season.
For more information and festival updates, visit Provincetown CabaretFest's website.
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THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
The Cape Playhouse (9/02-9/19)
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ALPHABET
Arts at the Armory (7/09-7/11)
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Puppet Showplace Theater Presents: Magnificent Monster Circus by CactusHead Puppets
Uncommon Corner (8/01-8/01)
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Danish String Quartet: Listen Up!
Cape Cod Chamber Music Festival (7/31-7/31)
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Dar Williams
Payomet Performing Arts Center (7/29-7/29)
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Wicked
Citizens Opera House (9/23-11/15)
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Fireflies
Elayne P. Bernstein Theatre (6/19-7/19)
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Margo Price - Wild At Heart Tour
Payomet Performing Arts Center (9/03-9/03)
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Jagged Little Pill
The Company Theatre (7/24-8/16)
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Monty Python''s Spamalot
Boch Center (10/06-10/11)