Faith Prince and David Rhodes Lead PROVINCETOWN CABARETFEST Inaugural Season

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Provincetown CabaretFest celebrated its inaugural season under new Producing Artistic Director David Rhodes with a week of performances, educational programming, and special events held June 8–14.

The festival featured master classes, workshops, student spotlight performances, and headliner concerts with Tony Award nominee Sally Mayes, Jayke Workman, Anthony Murphy, Nicolas King, and Tony Award winner Faith Prince, who received the festival's Lifetime Achievement Award.

The lineup also included performances by cabaret artists Sidney Myer, Carolyn Montgomery, Michael Garin, and Mardie Millet, along with rising performer Jake Oswell. Evening musical after-parties were held throughout the week.

Additional honors were presented to Producer Emeritus Patricia Fitzpatrick and returning student Jeff Morrissey.

Provincetown CabaretFest will return to Provincetown in June 2027 for its next season.

For more information and festival updates, visit Provincetown CabaretFest's website.

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