Video: EUREKA DAY Story Trailer Debuts Ahead of The Huntington's Boston Run
The comedy follows a progressive school community whose shared values are tested by a mumps outbreak and a contentious community meeting.
A story trailer for EUREKA DAY, the Tony Award-winning satire currently running at The Huntington in Boston, has been posted by the company ahead of the production's June 28 closing date. The clip offers a look at the comedy, which is playing at the Huntington Theatre on Huntington Avenue.
EUREKA DAY is written by Jonathan Spector and centers on a progressive private school community thrown into conflict when a mumps outbreak forces parents to confront their values around vaccination, inclusivity, and consensus-based decision-making. The play received its Broadway and London productions before earning the 2025 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play.
The Huntington's production is directed by Margot Bordelon, who previously helmed the company's production of JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN. The run opened May 28 and continues through June 28 at the Huntington Theatre, 264 Huntington Ave., Boston. BroadwayWorld's review called it a cleverly funny production and a trenchant story about a tempest over vaccination in a hyper-woke teacup.
The show has drawn wide interest from regional theatres across the country. Island City Stage in Fort Lauderdale will present the comedy as the finale to its 14th season, and additional productions are planned at theatres in Orlando, Detroit, Lake Forest, and Fort Worth.
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