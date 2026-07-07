GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY to Open at Cape Rep Theatre This Summer

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Cape Rep Theatre will continue its 2026 season with Girl from the North Country, written by Conor McPherson, music & lyrics by Bob Dylan; orchestrations and arrangements by Simon Hale with additional arrangements by Conor McPherson and Simon Hale. The show is directed by Maura Hanlon with musical direction by Scott Storr.

Performances will be held in Cape Rep's Indoor Theater August 5 - August 30, Wednesday - Saturday at 7:30 pm, Sunday at 2 pm; additional matinees Wednesday 08/12, 08/19, and 08/26.

Originally produced in the West End by Tristan Baker & Charlie Parsons for Runaway Entertainment, Steven Lappin, Sony Music Entertainment UK, David Mirvish and The Old Vic.

Originally produced on Broadway by Tristan Baker & Charlie Parsons for Runaway Entertainment, Steven Lappin, Sony Music Entertainment/Sony ATV, David Mirvish, Len Blavatnik, The Dodgers, Eric & Marsi Gardiner, Dianne Roberts, John Gore Organization, Nederlander Presentations, Inc., Tommy Mottola, Independent Presenters Network, Rod Kaats, Diana DiMenna, Mary Beth O'Connor, Barbara H. Freitag, Patrick Catullo, The Old Vic, and The Public Theater with Aaron Lustbader serving as executive producer.

Presented through special arrangement with the Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied MTI. www.mtishows.com

The great Bob Dylan's remarkable music in Tony Award-winning arrangements by Simon Hale and acclaimed playwright Conor McPherson's compelling story set in Duluth, Minnesota, 1934. Reminiscent of great American classics like Our Town, this fabulous partnership holds up a mirror to who we are and who we have been: “Profoundly beautiful. This ravishing and singular musical hears America singing.” – Ben Brantley, The New York Times. We are thrilled to present the Cape Cod premiere of the 7-time Tony nominated musical.

Maura Hanlon our Associate Artistic Director is thrilled to be helming this production. The visual world of the show comes to life through the extraordinary talents of Ryan McGettigan, whose breathtaking set designs never fail to inspire. The creative team also includes resident Costume Designer Robin McLaughlin, acclaimed lighting designer Susan Nicholson, and stage manager Brielle Whalen, whose expertise helps bring every moment seamlessly to the stage.

The cast of this production features a company of exceptional actors including returning performers Lewis Wheeler, Amanda Collins, Elijah Corbin, Ian Hamilton, Zachary Johnson, Jack Kerig, Madison Mayer, Christina Monahan, Denise Page, Anthony Teixeira, and Cleo Zani. Joining the company in their Cape Rep debuts are Indya Cherise and Julius Williams.

The cast will be joined by a fantastic band orchestrated by Scott Storr (piano). You will recognize the Signature Sound and familiar faces of Susan Goldberg (bass), Chris Santos (percussion). They will be accompanied by Stephen Banville (guitar), Sara DeGraide (violin) and Yoko Waynen (violin) creating a rich and vibrant musical experience that will bring this production to life.

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