Photos: Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer and More in THE ZIONISTS: A FAMILY STORM at Barrington Stage Company

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Barrington Stage Company is presenting Miami New Drama‘s world premiere production of The Zionists: A Family Storm by S. Asher Gelman. Directed by Chloe Treat, The Zionists plays through July 3 at the Boyd-Quinson Theater. Get a first look at production photos!

In The Zionists, a prominent Jewish family, fractured by the politics and aftermath of October 7, gathers for a fragile reunion at a luxury Caribbean resort. As a sudden hurricane bears down outside their bungalow, an even fiercer storm erupts within, forcing them to confront old wounds, clashing values, and the ties that may no longer bind them. In this urgent and deeply human world premiere, The Zionists lays bare how identity, politics, and history can tear families apart, and the struggle to hold them together in an increasingly divided world.

At Barrington Stage Company, The Zionists features Shira Alon as Dana, William DeMeritt as Zephyr, Coby Getzug as Aaron, Joanna Glushak as Ruth, Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer as Maria, Adam Grupper as Mitchell, Dani Stoller as Bex, and Gregg Weiner as David. Casting is by Geoff Josselson.

The production features a scenic design by Adam Koch, lighting design by Solomon Weisbard, costume design by Anya Klepikov, wig design by Carol Raskin, projection design by Bryce Cutler, prop design Jameelah Bailey, sound design / composition by Salomon Lerner, sound design by Andy Evan Cohen. Amy Rauchwerger is Stage Manager, and Evan Bernadin Productions is General Manager.

Photo credit: Daniel Rader

(L-R back) Joanna Glushak, Adam Grupper, Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer. (L-R front) Shira Alon, Dani Stoller, William DeMeritt, Coby Getzug, Gregg Weiner

Adam Grupper, Shira Alon, Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer, Gregg Weiner, Joanna Glushak, William DeMeritt, Dani Stoller, and Coby Getzug

Gregg Weiner, Adam Grupper, Joanna Glushak, and Coby Getzug

Shira Alon, Dani Stoller, Joanna Glushak, and Adam Grupper

Coby Getzug

Gregg Weiner and Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer

Shira Alon and Dani Stoller

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