Video: BLUE MAN GROUP Returns to Boston With Reimagined Production

The theatrical phenomenon and Boston resident show staple, Blue Man Group returned from its brief September hiatus with a reimagined show beginning Saturday, September 23, 2023. The reinvented show includes original new music and two brand new acts, with a new finale to debut on Thursday, October 5, 2023. Check out the teaser video below!

Blue Man Group has been entertaining audiences in Boston for over 25 years, originally debuting at the Charles Playhouse in Boston’s Theatre District in 1995. This show refresh will mark the first time since 2011 that Blue Man Group Boston has seen a show transformation of this magnitude, while retaining the same essence and magic of the three bald and blue men who explore today’s cultural norms with wonder, poking fun at the audience’s collective quirks and reminding them how much they all have in common.

“Blue Man Group is thrilled to announce this revolutionary new show content to Boston audiences,” says Managing Director, Jack Kenn. “We cannot wait to transport audiences with new music and new visuals through our partnership with renowned creative agency Pretty Damn Sweet and an all-new show finale debuting on October 5 that will certainly leave crowds on their feet.”

Blue Man Group Boston performances return from hiatus with new content on Saturday, September 23, 2023 with a brand-new finale debuting on Thursday, October 5, 2023. Tickets to all performances are now on-sale starting at $49 by visiting www.blueman.com/boston or calling 1-800-BLUEMAN. For tickets and more information about Blue Man Group Boston, check out www.blueman.com. Doors open one hour before each performance. The recommended age for children is 3 and up. Please be aware that all patrons, regardless of age, must have a ticket.

About Blue Man Group

Blue Man Group is a global entertainment phenomenon, known for its award-winning theatrical productions, iconic characters and multiple creative explorations. Blue Man Group performances are euphoric celebrations of human connection through art, music, comedy and non-verbal communication. Since debuting at New York’s Astor Place Theatre in 1991, the live show has expanded to additional domestic residencies in Boston, Chicago, and Las Vegas, an international residency in Berlin, and multiple North American and World tours, reaching more than 50 million people worldwide. Blue Man Group is universally appealing to a broad range of age groups and cultural backgrounds, and continually injected with new music, fresh stories, custom instruments and sensory stimulating graphics. Blue Man Group is owned and operated by Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group. For more information, please visit www.blueman.com.