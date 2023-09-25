Video: BLUE MAN GROUP Returns to Boston With Reimagined Production

A new finale will debut on Thursday, October 5, 2023.

By: Sep. 25, 2023

The theatrical phenomenon and Boston resident show staple, Blue Man Group returned from its brief September hiatus with a reimagined show beginning Saturday, September 23, 2023. The reinvented show includes original new music and two brand new acts, with a new finale to debut on Thursday, October 5, 2023. Check out the teaser video below!

Blue Man Group has been entertaining audiences in Boston for over 25 years, originally debuting at the Charles Playhouse in Boston’s Theatre District in 1995. This show refresh will mark the first time since 2011 that Blue Man Group Boston has seen a show transformation of this magnitude, while retaining the same essence and magic of the three bald and blue men who explore today’s cultural norms with wonder, poking fun at the audience’s collective quirks and reminding them how much they all have in common.

“Blue Man Group is thrilled to announce this revolutionary new show content to Boston audiences,” says Managing Director, Jack Kenn. “We cannot wait to transport audiences with new music and new visuals through our partnership with renowned creative agency Pretty Damn Sweet and an all-new show finale debuting on October 5 that will certainly leave crowds on their feet.”

Blue Man Group Boston performances return from hiatus with new content on Saturday, September 23, 2023 with a brand-new finale debuting on Thursday, October 5, 2023. Tickets to all performances are now on-sale starting at $49 by visiting www.blueman.com/boston or calling 1-800-BLUEMAN.  For tickets and more information about Blue Man Group Boston, check out www.blueman.com. Doors open one hour before each performance. The recommended age for children is 3 and up. Please be aware that all patrons, regardless of age, must have a ticket.

About Blue Man Group

Blue Man Group is a global entertainment phenomenon, known for its award-winning theatrical productions, iconic characters and multiple creative explorations. Blue Man Group performances are euphoric celebrations of human connection through art, music, comedy and non-verbal communication. Since debuting at New York’s Astor Place Theatre in 1991, the live show has expanded to additional domestic residencies in Boston, Chicago, and Las Vegas, an international residency in Berlin, and multiple North American and World tours, reaching more than 50 million people worldwide. Blue Man Group is universally appealing to a broad range of age groups and cultural backgrounds, and continually injected with new music, fresh stories, custom instruments and sensory stimulating graphics. Blue Man Group is owned and operated by Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group. For more information, please visit www.blueman.com.  






RELATED STORIES - Boston

1
Springfield Chamber Players Will Perform a Four-Concert Series At The Westfield Athenaeum Photo
Springfield Chamber Players Will Perform a Four-Concert Series At The Westfield Athenaeum

The Westfield Athenaeum and The Springfield Chamber Players (MOSSO: Musicians of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra) will present an expanded four-concert chamber music series this season at the Westfield Athenaeum. Learn more about the upcoming performances and how to get tickets here!

2
Review: With POTUS, SpeakEasy Stage Company Finds the Laughs in Politics Photo
Review: With POTUS, SpeakEasy Stage Company Finds the Laughs in Politics

What did our critic think of POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE at Roberts Theatre, Calderwood Pavilion At Boston Center For The Arts?

3
Mason Daring And Jeanie Stahl Celebrate Their 50th Anniversary As Singing Partners At Club Photo
Mason Daring And Jeanie Stahl Celebrate Their 50th Anniversary As Singing Partners At Club Passim On October 22

Mason Daring and Jeanie Stahl celebrate their 50th anniversary as singing partners at Club Passim on October 22. Join them for a special performance in Cambridge, MA.

4
NEFAs National Dance Project Awards $2 Million for 2023 Production Grants Photo
NEFA's National Dance Project Awards $2 Million for 2023 Production Grants

NEFA's National Dance Project has announced $2 million in production grants to fund the creation of 20 new dance projects that will be shared across the United States. Learn more about the initiative and the impact it will have on the dance community.

Recommended For You