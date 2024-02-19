Vertigo Dance Company Seeks Equilibrium In A World Out Of Balance With MAKOM

Renowned Jerusalem-based contemporary troupe Vertigo Dance Company returns to Boston with their 2022 production "MAKOM," an evening-length work by Artistic Director and choreographer Noa Wertheim. Performances are April 5 and 6, 2024 at the Boch Center Shubert Theatre.

"MAKOM," whose title is derived from the Hebrew word meaning place, delves into the human quest for belonging and self-discovery. With mesmerizing choreography and emotive storytelling, Wertheim's work invites audiences on a profound journey of finding unity amidst chaos, and solace within oneself.

"This piece is a perpetual search for a return to the place that brings us closer to ourselves," Wertheim says. "It explores the tension between the center and the extremities, and between form and content, mirroring the complexities of the human experience."

With neutral-hued costumes, minimal lighting, an alternately rhythmic and emotional score, and branch-like props that create platforms, ladders and more, Dani Fishof-Magenta's lighting design, Sasson Kedem's costume design, and Zohar Shoef's stage design create a visually stunning and immersive experience.

Co-choreographed by Rina Wertheim-Koren and featuring dancers Etai Peri, Sian Olles, Eden Ben Shimol, Micah Aimos, Ruth Ben David, Ilan Kolubovich, Shani Licht, Noa Israeli, and Theo Samsworth, "MAKOM" also features original music by Ran Bagno.

“We are looking forward to the return of the Vertigo Dance Company, which first performed in Boston in 2016 and impressed Boston audiences,” says Gary Dunning, President and Executive Director of Celebrity Series Boston, which secured the Company's return engagement in early 2023. “Vertigo and Noa have been bold in pushing the boundaries of contemporary dance and exploring timeless questions about finding one's balance and strength from within. I am confident this production will resonate deeply here.”

SCHEDULE and TICKETS

“MAKOM” will be performed Fri., April 5 and Sat., April 6 – both shows at 8 PM – at the Boch Center Shubert Theatre. Tickets are $35-75, available through celebrityseries.org.

COMMUNITY EVENTS

Thu., April 4 – Lecture/Demonstration at The Vilna Shul

Vertigo Dance Company Artistic Director Noa Wertheim and some of her dancers take part in a lecture and dance demonstration at The Vilna Shul, Boston's Center for Jewish Culture, located at 18 Phillips Street in Beacon Hill. Doors open 6:30 pm; a reception follows the presentation. $18 admission. Information and tickets at VilnaShul.org.

ABOUT VERTIGO DANCE COMPANY

Founded in 1992 by Noa Wertheim and Adi Sha'al, Vertigo Dance Company is one of Israel's leading contemporary dance troupes. Renowned for innovative choreography, technical precision, and a commitment to environmental sustainability, Vertigo inspires audiences worldwide with their thought-provoking performances.