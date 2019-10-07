Veronica Swift with Stephanie Nakasian Comes to The Colonial

Berkshire Theatre Group welcomes Pittsfield CityJazz Festival: Veronica Swift with Stephanie Nakasian, at The Colonial Theatre on Saturday, October 19 at 7:30pm, as part of 15th Annual Pittsfield CityJazz Festival. Tickets are $25 and $39.

The keystone event of the 15th annual Pittsfield CityJazz Festival features a rare pairing of legendary vocalist Stephanie Nakasian, a Berkshire favorite, with her daughter, Veronica Swift, the fastest-rising vocalist on the jazz scene today. The show includes material from her newest release, Confessions. The Berkshires Jazz Youth Ensemble will open.

At just 25 years old, Veronica Swift has built a résumé that many late-career jazz singers would envy: tours as a featured vocalist with Wynton Marsalis and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra and Chris Botti; a guest collaboration with Michael Feinstein; engagements at A-list clubs like Birdland, Jazz Standard, Dizzy's Club and Jazz Showcase; and headlined at top festivals including Monterey, Montreal and Telluride. As a child, she began performing with her musician parents, the late pianist Hod O'Brien, and the singer/educator/author Stephanie Nakasian, and in 2015, she earned second place in the Thelonious Monk International Jazz Vocals Competition, the most prestigious contest in the art form. In other words, her command of the vocal-jazz tradition is astounding.

Known as one of the world's leading jazz singers, Stephanie Nakasian will take you on a fresh and authentic swing voyage that transcends the Great Ladies of Song in both tribute and originality. Capturing the hearts of audiences with her extensive repertoire, reaching from Jazz to Broadway, Stephanie creates an atmosphere of romance and excitement that will transport you to another place and time.

There will be pre-show entertainment by Ben Kohn in The Garage (located in the lobby of The Colonial Theatre) at 6pm. Refreshments and snacks will be available at The Garage bar.

Tickets to Pittsfield CityJAZZ Festival-Veronica Swift with Stephanie Nakasian

are A: $39 and B: $25. Purchase tickets by contacting the Colonial Ticket Office at 111 South Street, Pittsfield by calling 413-997-4444, or online at www.berkshiretheatregroup.org. Ticket Offices are open Monday-Saturday 10am-5pm, Sundays 10am-2pm or on any performance day from 10am until curtain.





