Van Morrison Returns To Boston For Two Nights Live at The Boch Center Shubert Theatre

Van Morrison will return to Boston for two intimate shows at the Boch Center Shubert Theatre on November 20th and 21st. Van Morrison is a Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, author, poet and multi-instrumentalist, who is widely considered one of the most important living artists of our time. He has albums that are ranked greatest in the entire rock and roll canon. Tickets for the shows are on sale now at BochCenter.org <https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2207508®id=10&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bochcenter.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/> .



Van Morrison just announced his new album, 'Moving on Skiffle,' will be released in March of 2023. The album inspired by skiffle Jazz from artists like Lead Belly and Jelly Roll Morton. 'Moving On Skiffle' finds him taking a homemade style that exploded across Britain in the mid-1950s and infusing it with a level of sophistication and soulfulness that it didn't always possess the first time around. The 23-track album goes to the heart of the music Van Morrison has inhabited ever since he was six years old, hanging out in the smoky confines of Belfast's Atlantic Records. It also contains songs that underline, in their messages on the importance of freedom and living on your own terms, his lifetime philosophy. The Boston shows are one of Van Morrison's first shows following the album announce.



WHAT: Van Morrison Live



WHEN: November 20 + 21, 2022



WHERE: Boch Center Shubert Theatre



Tickets are on sale now at the Boch Center Box Office, www.bochcenter.org, by calling (800) 982-ARTS (2787) and via Telecharge. The Boch Center Shubert Theatre is located at 265 Tremont Street, Boston, MA 02116.

