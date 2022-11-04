Van Morrison Returns To Boston For Two Nights Live at The Boch Center Shubert Theatre
Performances are November 20 and 21, 2022.
Van Morrison will return to Boston for two intimate shows at the Boch Center Shubert Theatre on November 20th and 21st. Van Morrison is a Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, author, poet and multi-instrumentalist, who is widely considered one of the most important living artists of our time. He has albums that are ranked greatest in the entire rock and roll canon. Tickets for the shows are on sale now at BochCenter.org <https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2207508®id=10&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bochcenter.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/> .
Van Morrison just announced his new album, 'Moving on Skiffle,' will be released in March of 2023. The album inspired by skiffle Jazz from artists like Lead Belly and Jelly Roll Morton. 'Moving On Skiffle' finds him taking a homemade style that exploded across Britain in the mid-1950s and infusing it with a level of sophistication and soulfulness that it didn't always possess the first time around. The 23-track album goes to the heart of the music Van Morrison has inhabited ever since he was six years old, hanging out in the smoky confines of Belfast's Atlantic Records. It also contains songs that underline, in their messages on the importance of freedom and living on your own terms, his lifetime philosophy. The Boston shows are one of Van Morrison's first shows following the album announce.
WHAT: Van Morrison Live
WHEN: November 20 + 21, 2022
WHERE: Boch Center Shubert Theatre
Tickets are on sale now at the Boch Center Box Office, www.bochcenter.org, by calling (800) 982-ARTS (2787) and via Telecharge. The Boch Center Shubert Theatre is located at 265 Tremont Street, Boston, MA 02116.
More Hot Stories For You
November 3, 2022
This December, Shakespeare & Company returns to the lively world of Jane Austen-inspired theater with a costumed, staged reading of Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley, written by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon, and directed by Ariel Bock.
MOSSO Presents A Holiday Musicale Next Month
November 3, 2022
MOSSO, the Musicians of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra, presents MOSSO and Friends: A Holiday Musicale, on Sunday, December 11, at 4PM; First Church of Christ, 763 Longmeadow Street (Route 5), Longmeadow, MA.
North Shore Music Theatre Presents A CHRISTMAS CAROL
November 3, 2022
The Holiday Season will light up once again when Bill Hanney's North Shore Music Theatre (NSMT) presents the area's largest and most beloved production of A CHRISTMAS CAROL for its 31th Annual Production.
Boston Baroque Celebrates The Holidays With Annual Messiah And New Year's Concerts
November 2, 2022
Boston Baroque's 50th season continues with a return to two programs that have become beloved holiday traditions for many: Handel's Messiah and a New Year's Celebration. This year, audiences near and far will have the opportunity to join Boston Baroque for the holidays, as we welcome both in-person audiences and virtual audiences around the world via livestream on IDAGIO.
Plymouth's Pilgrim Festival Chorus Presents 'Celebrate! - Messiah and Carol Sing-along'
November 2, 2022
Pilgrim Festival Chorus (PFC), the region's principal community chorus, presents its eleventh annual “Celebrate! – Messiah and Carol Sing-along” on Friday, December 16, at 7:30 pm, at First Congregational Church, 6 Plympton Street, Middleborough.