VOICES Boston Children's Choir To Present BRUNDIBAR AND BUT THE GIRAFFE in June

The nationally recognized VOICES Boston Children's Choir will present Brundibár and But the Giraffe, directed by Allison Talis and conducted by Dan Ryan.

This powerful production will be held at the Boston Synagogue on June 3 and 4, with a special curtain opening performance of a newly commissioned song cycle "By Moshe" by award-winning soprano Jessica Bloch. The production will continue at the Brimmer and May School on June 10th and 11th, featuring a special curtain opener performance of an original work "The Gray Bird" written by Emily Vincent, with music by Laura Nevitt and performed by the VOICES Boston training choirs.

Allison Talis, a recent transplant from NYC with over 25 years of experience, brings her passion and expertise to her directorial debut in Boston. "With antisemitism back on the rise in the visible mainstream, it feels powerful to bring this production both to the young performers and audiences. Through the eyes and voices of children, we remind ourselves and each other what we are capable of as humans, in both directions. These pieces connect to the resilience and strength of the human spirit, while facing unimaginable suffering. It is important that we find pieces of theatre that keep connecting the threads of our humanity and remind us all that our collective liberation is intertwined."

Brundibar, a children's opera by Hans Krasa, in new translation by Tony Kushner tells the story of two children on a journey to find milk for their sick mother. Along the way, they encounter a variety of animals and must overcome the tyrant Brundibar, who has taken control of the town's milk supply. The play is a powerful reminder of the Holocaust's horrors, as it was originally performed by children in the Terezin concentration camp. But The Giraffe by Tony Kushner, is a poignant and fictionalized version of the story, as seen through the eyes of a little girl, shedding light on the inspiring and brave efforts to smuggle the score of "Brundibar" into the Terezin concentration camp.

Dan Ryan, acclaimed for his musical creativity, and inventiveness is the Artistic Director of VOICES Boston and will conduct this production. "I am deeply moved by the resilience and courage of the children of Terezin who performed Brundibar. My recent visit to the former concentration camp left a lasting impact on me and inspired me to bring this powerful story to our young singers and audiences. I believe that their performance of this important work is relevant, important, and a reminder of the importance of hope in the face of adversity."

VOICES Boston Children's Choir received recent critical acclaim for their performances in La Boheme with the Boston Lyric Opera, The Damnation of Faust with the Boston Youth Symphony Orchestra, and a recent NYC Tour. This production promises to be equally powerful and moving.

"Dan has been envisioning this production for several years and it has been a dream to finally begin the planning process for what will be a historic performance for VOICES Boston." said Executive Director, Katie DiMaria. " I am excited to collaborate with Dan on this project and we are thrilled to welcome Allison to the team. Her enthusiasm, background, and ideas are already bringing new perspectives to the table that we cannot wait to explore with our young performers. It is an honor to work with such a talented group of young singers and a privilege to bring this important story to life."

Tickets for Brundibar and But the Giraffe will go on sale on May 1st at www.voicesboston.org.