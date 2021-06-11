Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Go Inside Rehearsals For Barrington Stage's WHO COULD ASK FOR ANYTHING MORE?

The company features Allison Blackwell, Britney Coleman, Alan H. Green, Jacob Tischler, and Alysha Umphress.

Jun. 11, 2021  

Get an inside look at rehearsals for Barrington Stage's WHO COULD ASK FOR ANYTHING MORE, which has begun performances and is now on stage through July 3rd. Check out the video below.

Join Barrington Stage in celebrating one of the greatest composers of the 20th Century. From "I Got Rhythm" to "Embraceable You" to "Summertime," George Gershwin's soaring, glorious music will lift your spirits and warm your hearts. Featuring a cast of stellar Broadway singers, this delightful concert will have you asking yourself "Who Could Ask for Anything More?"

For tickets and more visit https://barringtonstageco.org/

Click Here to Watch the Video!


