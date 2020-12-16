VIDEO: Boston Medical Center Employees Dance to Celebrate the Arrival of the COVID-19 Vaccine

A group of healthcare workers at Boston Medical Center have gone viral with a dance video celebrating the arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The medical facility received its first doses of the vaccine earlier this week, and celebrated with a choreographed dance to Lizzo's song 'Good As Hell.'

The video was shared first on TikTok, and then on Twitter by Kate Walsh, an employee at BMC.

"Why I love my job," she wrote in the tweet. "Teams of people working to safely and equitably distribute vaccines to their front line colleagues getting cheered on by their friends celebrating the arrival of the vaccines! A great day, a great place."

