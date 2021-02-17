VIDEO: Beethoven's Symphony No. 5 Released on Boston Baroque Live

Boston Baroque's next-full length concert release on Boston Baroque Live includes Beethoven's Symphony No. 5 and Piano Concerto No. 2. Audiences can watch the performance, featuring pianist Kristian Bezuidenhout and soprano Ana Maria Labin, on the Boston Baroque Live platform at baroque.boston/live free for 30 days.

Filmed in 2015, the concert begins with the overture of Beethoven's only ballet, The Creatures of Prometheus, followed by Franz Joseph Haydn's Scena di Berenice, performed by Romanian-born soprano Ana Maria Labin. Beethoven's concert aria Ah! perfido is also performed by the acclaimed European-based soprano during the second half of the program.

Watch below!

Soloist Kristian Bezuidenhout performs Beethoven's virtuosic Piano Concerto No. 2 on fortepiano with Boston Baroque's acclaimed orchestra, and the program concludes with Music Director Martin Pearlman conducting Beethoven's Symphony No. 5, one of the best-known compositions in classical music with the most recognizable four opening notes in Western music. Detailed program notes on all of the works can be found on Boston Baroque's recently released and extensive Resource Library.

During what has been an unprecedented concert season for all arts organizations, Boston Baroque has been committed to finding innovative and safe ways to share our music with audiences across Massachusetts and around the world. Single tickets and subscriptions to Boston Baroque's 2020-2021 Virtual Season are on sale now at baroque.boston.

BOSTON BAROQUE'S 2020-2021 MONTHLY RELEASES ON BOSTON BAROQUE LIVE

September 2020: Beethoven's Fidelio

October 2020: Biber's The Mystery Sonatas

November 2020: Handel's Giulio Cesare

December 2020: Handel's Messiah

January 2021: New Year's Celebration

February 2021: Beethoven's Symphony No. 5

March 2021: Highlights from Monteverdi's L'incoronazione di Poppea

April 2021: Handel's Water Music Suite

May 2021: Monteverdi's Vespers of 1610

June 2021: Handel's Jephtha