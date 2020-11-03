VIDEO: American Repertory Theater Hosts 1776: THE AUDACITY TO EXIST

1776: The Audacity to Exist aired as part of the Transformation 2020 conference on September 25, 2020.

1776. A defining year in the history of this country. A Tony Award-winning musical that premiered in 1969 at the height of the Vietnam War. A bold new revival production coming to the American Repertory Theater at Harvard University, Broadway, and theaters across the country.

Experience this multimedia conversation with two leading historians (Professor Vincent Brown and Professor Timothy Patrick McCarthy) and members of the cast and creative team from the upcoming production of the musical 1776 (Allison Blackwell, Patrena Murray, Jeffrey Page, Oneika Phillips, and Sav Souza). Watch this dynamic discussion about representation, citizenry, and what the year 1776 and the Declaration of Independence mean for our country today as we reckon with the past in order to understand our present moment and move forward together.

