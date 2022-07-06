VICTOR/VICTORIA Comes to Cotuit Center for the Arts This Month

Cotuit Center for the Arts presents Victor/Victoria on the Main Stage, opening July 19, 2022 and running through August 7, 2022, with evening performances at 7:30pm and matinees at 3pm. The Center's production of Victor/Victoria is directed and choreographed by Celia Krefter, with musical direction by Malcom Granger, vocal direction by Tedi Marsh, and dramaturgy by Kim Baker.

This summer, travel with us to "Gay Paree," as we transform our mainstage theatre into a drag nightclub in 1930s Paris! Victor/Victoria is a genderbending musical comedy full of dance, schemes, and romance that tugs at what it means to be a performer willing to sacrifice everything for a chance to take the stage-then sacrifice it all again for love. Based on Blake Edwards' 1982 film of the same name, the stage version of Victor/Victoria features music by Henry Mancini and Frank Wildhorn, with lyrics by Leslie Bricusse and Frank Wildhorn, and a book by Blake Edwards.

Victor/Victoria takes place in jazz-age Paris, where singer Victoria Grant (Talia Hankin) struggles to make ends meet. With some help from her clever friend Toddy (Alex Valentine), Victoria ultimately achieves stardom by masquerading as a man, "Count Victor Grazinski," who performs as a female impersonator. When macho businessman King Marchan (Zachary Kariotis) develops feelings for "Victor" and Victoria reciprocates, comic hijinks ensue. Musical numbers include "Le Jazz Hot," "You and Me," "Paris By Night," and "Crazy World."

"Victor/Victoria is more than a musical - it is a dance odyssey about the power of love triumphing against all odds," says director and choreographer Celia Krefter. "We are so excited to bring this show to life at a time when we all need love more than ever!"

Tickets are $40, with a $5 discount for members and a $2 discount for seniors/veterans. For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit artsonthecape.org or call the Box Office at 508-428-0669 x0. Cotuit Center for the Arts is located at 4404 Falmouth Road/Route 28 in Cotuit.