VAN LIFE Comes to the Cotuit Center For the Arts

Cotuit Center for the Arts’s Vivian and Morton Sigel Black Box Theater presents VAN LIFE, an original play by Mashpee resident, Rick Martin.

Martin, 57, explains that the concept for VAN LIFE grew over the years from the semi-serious shared dream he and fellow colleagues have discussed: to just cash everything in and hit the open road.

“None of us ever do it, but the dream lives on. VAN LIFE is my tribute to that dream. I’ve had so many conversations with people my age who all seem to agree that the most meaningful moments in life aren’t necessarily related to our work or careers but in the shared moments with family and friends. The adventures we share together are the most precious.”

In VAN LIFE, married couple Kevin (Rick Martin) and Amy (Cathy Ode) both experience unexpected career changes. At the urging of their adult daughter Sarah (Katie O’Connor) and daughter-in-law Nicole (Victoria Smith), Kevin and Amy hit the open road and encounter eccentric Van Life Guru, Lone Wolf (Ricky Bourgeois) and his girlfriend Rainbow (Jennifer Matson). The roles of Colby/Cop/Gregorio are played by Ryan Walker and Flannery Rogers plays the roles of Jenna/Carla/Shasta, all of whom complement the VAN LIFE experience.

Martin adds “We live in an age of social media fantasy. VAN LIFE addresses how perception is not reality. It also touches on growing older, not only in society or the workplace, but within a relationship.”

Martin notes there are very funny, almost “too real” moments in the play. “As one can imagine, spending so much time with your partner in a camper van will bring out some universal truths and challenges as a couple. But there are some very tender, meaningful expressions between the characters.”

As for rehearsals, Martin states, “We are having a lot of laughs and the energy is great with this exceptional cast. I can’t wait for an audience to join us on this wild ride.”

VAN LIFE performances will be held in Cotuit Center for the Art’s Black Box Theater, starting October 26 and running through November 12 on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30PM, and Sundays at 2:00PM. Shows in the Black Box Theater are part of the organization’s Pick Your Price program and can be purchased online at Click Here, by calling the box office at 508-428-0669 x 0, or in person Monday through Saturday between the hours of 10AM and 4PM. Cotuit Center for the Arts is located at 4404 Falmouth Road, Cotuit.