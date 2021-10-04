Urbanity Dance to Celebrate Its 10th Anniversary With Free Party In The Park
The event will feature free dance classes for all ages, dance with Parkinson's class, class led by Afrobeats Dance Boston, and a mobile vaccination site!
Urbanity Dance-dedicated to inspiring, engaging and empowering the Boston community through the art of dance and movement-celebrates its tenth anniversary with a free Party in the Park on Saturday, October 16, 2021 from 12:00pm to 3:30pm in Peter's Park (Boston's South End). The event is held almost ten years to the day when Urbanity received its nonprofit status.
The event includes three free dance classes-a Dance with Parkinson's class (1:00pm-1:45pm), a class with Afrobeats Dance Boston (2:00pm-2:30pm), and an All Ages Family Fun dance class (2:45pm-3:15pm). There will also be a mobile vaccination truck during the party.
The event is free and open to the public; RSVPs are encouraged at https://www.urbanitydance.org/10-year-anniversary-celebration.
Programming Information
Party in the Park
Celebration of Urbanity Dance's 10th Anniversary
Saturday, October 16, 2021 from 12:00pm to 3:30pm
Peters Park, South End
1277 Washington Street
Boston, MA 02118
1:00-1:45pm: Dance with Parkinson's Class
2:00-2:30pm: Afrobeats Dance Boston Class
2:45-3:15pm: All Ages Family Fun Dance Class
Event also includes a mobile vaccination truck
Free and open to the public
Pre-registration encouraged and donations welcomed at www.urbanitydance.org/10-year-anniversary-celebration