Urbanity Dance to Celebrate Its 10th Anniversary With Free Party In The Park

Urbanity Dance-dedicated to inspiring, engaging and empowering the Boston community through the art of dance and movement-celebrates its tenth anniversary with a free Party in the Park on Saturday, October 16, 2021 from 12:00pm to 3:30pm in Peter's Park (Boston's South End). The event is held almost ten years to the day when Urbanity received its nonprofit status.

The event includes three free dance classes-a Dance with Parkinson's class (1:00pm-1:45pm), a class with Afrobeats Dance Boston (2:00pm-2:30pm), and an All Ages Family Fun dance class (2:45pm-3:15pm). There will also be a mobile vaccination truck during the party.

The event is free and open to the public; RSVPs are encouraged at https://www.urbanitydance.org/10-year-anniversary-celebration.

Programming Information

Party in the Park

Celebration of Urbanity Dance's 10th Anniversary

Saturday, October 16, 2021 from 12:00pm to 3:30pm

Peters Park, South End

1277 Washington Street

Boston, MA 02118

1:00-1:45pm: Dance with Parkinson's Class

2:00-2:30pm: Afrobeats Dance Boston Class

2:45-3:15pm: All Ages Family Fun Dance Class

Event also includes a mobile vaccination truck

Free and open to the public

Pre-registration encouraged and donations welcomed at www.urbanitydance.org/10-year-anniversary-celebration