US Premiere Of Award-Winning Chinese Dance Drama MULAN Set For September 23 And 24 At Boch Center Wang Theatre

Performed by China Ningbo Performance & Arts Group, the production of Mulan includes 45 dancers, with choreography by Zhou Liya and Han Zhen.

By: Aug. 30, 2023

POPULAR

Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You Photo 1 Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You
Full Cast Revealed For the GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY North American Tour Photo 2 Full Cast Revealed For the GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Tour
Review Roundup: A NEW BRAIN at Barrington Stage Company Photo 3 Reviews: A NEW BRAIN at Barrington Stage Company
Review: ON CEDAR STREET at Berkshire Theatre Group Photo 4 Review: ON CEDAR STREET at Berkshire Theatre Group

US Premiere Of Award-Winning Chinese Dance Drama MULAN Set For September 23 And 24 At Boch Center Wang Theatre

US Premiere Of Award-Winning Chinese Dance Drama MULAN Set For September 23 And 24 At Boch Center Wang Theatre

China Arts and Entertainment Group will present the U.S. premiere of its award-winning dance drama Mulan, the legendary story of family devotion, loyalty, and love, at The Boch Center Wang Theatre, September 23 – 24, for TWO performances only. Tickets, starting at $30, are available online at Click Here, at Boch Center Box Office. 

 

Winner of the 2018 Lotus Award for Dance Drama, China's highest award for dance, Mulan explores the courage and vulnerability of a young girl who embarks on a journey of self-discovery when she takes the place of her elderly father in the army to fight the Huns. Disguised as a man, Hua Mulan courageously fights side by side with soldiers, even as she's falling in love with the army general. Ultimately, she is true to herself, to her journey, and to her family.  

 

Hao Ruoqi, principal dancer for the China National Opera & Dance Drama Theater, performs in the title role. She combines her classic dance training with martial arts to imbue the character of Mulan with grace, strength, and agility.  

 

“I think Mulan was not only a strong person, but also a woman who was capable of great love, wisdom, and the ability to embrace everything,” shared Hao Ruoqi in a recent interview with CGTN. 

Performed by China Ningbo Performance & Arts Group, the production of Mulan includes 45 dancers, with choreography by Zhou Liya and Han Zhen, critically acclaimed creators in China's dance world. As female choreographers, they provide a unique perspective in telling the tale of Mulan through dance: 

“Usually, you see a lot of lifting in pair dances, and the female role always appears to be soft and beautiful. However, Mulan has a righteous and strong character. The wushu [Kungfu] fight is a challenge to the dancers, who have to conquer another body movement method when practicing.” 

The set design for Mulan includes a multi-ton revolving circular stage, its cyclical motion symbolizing life, death, and remembrance. When spinning rapidly, the revolving platform intensifies the battle scenes. Zhou Liya explains, “In our traditional culture, a circle represents reunion and a wish for perfection, which has been applied to the stage design. But in the war scenes, the audiences will notice a broken circle.” 

The first production of Chinese dance drama to return to the United States since 2020, Mulan is a part of China Arts and Entertainment Group's Image China cultural exchange initiative, which aims to introduce traditional and contemporary Chinese performing arts to audiences around the world. Since its inception in 2009, Image China has presented works at venues across the globe, including Lincoln Center in New York; The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.; and performance venues in Australia, New Zealand, UK, Germany, Italy, and throughout Europe. 

Image China is a high-end cultural exchange brand presented by China Arts and Entertainment Group that aims to introduce traditional and contemporary Chinese performing arts to audiences around the world. Since its inception in 2009, Image China has presented a series of works at venues across the globe, including Lincoln Center in New York, The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., and performance venues in Australia, New Zealand, and throughout Europe. Its major productions include: Forbidden Fruit under the Great Wall (Kennedy Center, 2010), Silk Road (Kennedy Center, 2011; Lincoln Center, 2013), The Peony Pavilion (Lincoln Center, 2012; Australia and New Zealand, 2013), Qingming Riverside (Kennedy Center, 2013), Wedding of Ordos (Kennedy Center, 2014), The Embroidery Girl (Australia and New Zealand, 2014), The Red Dress (Lincoln Center, 2014; Australia and New Zealand, 2015), The Legend of Mulan (Lincoln Center, 2015), Zhang Huoding's Peking Opera Legend of the White Snake and The Jewelry Purse (Lincoln Center, 2015), Rediscover Chinese Music (Kennedy Center, 2015), Opera Warriors (Canada, 2016), Dragon Boat Racing (Lincoln Center, 2016; Kennedy Center, 2018), Confucius (Lincoln Center and Kennedy Center, 2017), Soaring Wings (Lincoln Center and Boch Center, 2018), Xuanzang's Pilgrimage (Kennedy Center and New Jersey Performing Arts Center, 2019), and Princess Zhaojun (Boch Center and Lincoln Center, 2019). 




RELATED STORIES - Boston

1
US Premiere Of Award-Winning Chinese Dance Drama MULAN Set For September 23 And 24 At Boch Photo
US Premiere Of Award-Winning Chinese Dance Drama MULAN Set For September 23 And 24 At Boch Center Wang Theatre

China Arts and Entertainment Group will present the U.S. premiere of its award-winning dance drama Mulan, the legendary story of family devotion, loyalty, and love, at The Boch Center Wang Theatre, September 23 – 24, for TWO performances only. 

2
Comedian/Writer/Producer Joe Mande Comes To City Winery Boston, September 24 Photo
Comedian/Writer/Producer Joe Mande Comes To City Winery Boston, September 24

Writer/comedian/actor and Co-Executive Producer of HBO Max's Emmy Award winning Hacks,  Joe Mande brings his stand-up tour to City Winery Boston for one show only, Sunday, September 24th.

3
Traveling Players Hosts Open House With Free Acting Class for Kids in Grades 2-12 Photo
Traveling Players Hosts Open House With Free Acting Class for Kids in Grades 2-12

On Saturday, September 2, Traveling Players will host an Open House at their Studio in Tysons Corner Center.  Kids can participate in a free class, led by Traveling Players professional teaching artists. 

4
Vijay Gupta to Lead The Darshan Trio In Opening Program Of Music Worcesters 2023-24 Season Photo
Vijay Gupta to Lead The Darshan Trio In Opening Program Of Music Worcester's 2023-24 Season in September

Music Worcester will open its 166th season on Saturday September 23 at Tuckerman Hall with a concert by The Darshan Trio, led by 2023 Artist in Residence Vijay Gupta.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch Highlights From the World Premiere of ON CEDAR STREET at Berkshire Theatre Group Video Video: Watch Highlights From the World Premiere of ON CEDAR STREET at Berkshire Theatre Group
How Alexa Meade Is Turning Broadway Stars Into Works of Art Video
How Alexa Meade Is Turning Broadway Stars Into Works of Art
Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Dan Brown Break Down the Secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE Video
Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Dan Brown Break Down the Secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE
Watch Ariana DeBose In AMC Theaters' New PSA Video
Watch Ariana DeBose In AMC Theaters' New PSA
View all Videos

Boston SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood: Scared Scriptless
The Hanover Theatre & Conservatory for the Performing Arts (10/14-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater
Boch Center Wang Theatre (5/02-5/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Italian Grand Opera
Wilbur Fiske Haven House (9/16-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fat Ham
Calderwood Pavilion at the BCA (9/22-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Engelbert Humperdinck: All About Love Tour
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (9/27-9/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Book of Life
Emerson Cutler Majestic Theatre (10/18-10/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# DIASPORA!
The Mosesian Center for the Arts (9/12-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Heart Sellers
Calderwood Pavilion at the BCA (11/21-12/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# An Evening with Audra McDonald
Symphony Hall (10/22-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# St. Paul & The Broken Bones: The Angels in Science Fiction Tour
Emerson Colonial Theatre (10/05-10/05)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You