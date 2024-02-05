Tyler Hubbard Is Coming To Indian Ranch in August

Tyler Hubbard is coming to Indian Ranch in Webster, MA on Sunday, August 18, 2024. Tickets go on-sale this Saturday, February 10th at 10:00 AM at Click Here. A limited number of Low Dough Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for just $39.50 through February 16th, while supplies last.

With 21 No.1 singles on country radio, countless awards, and sold-out tours, Tyler Hubbard has already had a remarkable career as a songwriter and as one half of multi-platinum duo Florida Georgia Line. Hubbard has now stepped out on his own and Billboard claims “Hubbard's solo career keeps building,” with the release of his debut solo album, Tyler Hubbard. The album was released in January of 2023 and has amassed more than 1 billion streams to date. It features Hubbard's hit debut solo single “5 Foot 9,” which hit No. 1 at Country Radio, was certified Platinum by the RIAA and has 526M global streams. It also features Hubbard's second No. 1 single, “Dancin' In The Country,” which already has more than 352M global streams, has been certified Platinum by the RIAA and marks his second No. 1 at Country Radio as a solo artist. The song also spent four weeks at No. 1 on the Canadian Country Radio Chart, and it reached the top spot on SXM's The Highway. Hubbard has made several television appearances as a solo artist, most recently at NBC's TODAY Show, and also on the CMT Music Awards, Good Morning America and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Hubbard's new radio single “Back Then Right Now” is out now, and it is the first of more new music to come from Hubbard, who recently wrapped a sold out Canadian Tour, and will support Kane Brown on his In The Air Tour in 2024. Listen to “Back Then Right Now,” HERE.

Indian Ranch offers music lovers a chance to see some of the greatest country, classic rock and pop bands steps from Lake Chargoggagoggmanchauggagoggchaubunagungamaugg. Nestled between pine trees, the amphitheater offers the ability to see the stage from anywhere in the audience. More than a concert venue, Indian Ranch opened Samuel Slater's Restaurant and is also home to the Indian Princess paddlewheeler and Indian Ranch Campground. Tickets are on sale now for Jo Dee Messina on June 1st, VOYAGE - CELEBRATING THE MUSIC ON JOURNEY on June 9th, Get The Led Out on June 15th, Scotty McCreery on June 23rd, Three Dog Night on June 29th, Elle King on June 30th, Aaron Lewis on July 14th (July 13th show is sold out), The Pike Hairfest on July 20th, RUMOURS: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show on July 21st, Yächtley Crëw on July 25th, and The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA on August 2nd. More shows will be announced soon.

Tickets for Tyler Hubbard on Sunday, August 18, 2024 go on-sale Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 10:00 AM. A limited number of Early Bird GA tickets will be available for just $39.50, February 10th - February 16th. Gates open at 11:30 AM and showtime is 1:00 PM. Tickets are available online, by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849) or at the Indian Ranch Box Office. All events are rain or shine. No refunds. Indian Ranch is located at 200 Gore Road in Webster, MA outside of Worcester and less than an hour's drive from Boston, Providence, Hartford and Springfield.