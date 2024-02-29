Tutti Music Collective to Present ECHOES OF HERITAGE Folk Music Concert

Tutti Music Collective will present its annual spring concert, this season performing “Echoes of Heritage: A Medley of Folk Tunes, New and Traditional,” on Saturday, April 13, 2 pm, at Boynton Yards performance hall. The concert is led by TMC Conductor and Co-Founder Elijah Langille. Post performance, attendees are invited to a reception in celebration of the brewery’s first anniversary at its Boynton Yards location.

In its fourth concert performance, Tutti Music Collective’s composers and choir explore the works of contemporary local composers, including TMC Co-Founder Rachel Burckardt, Mary Casiello, Kelvin Koning, Rachel Marie, Javier Marquez, and Jay Verchin. Historically, folk music originated in beloved tunes handed down through fellow musicians orally, spanning many cultures. Today, the folk music landscape still widely embraces traditional music, in addition to new contemporary music, emerging through the kaleidoscope lens of life - music that speaks of experiences, struggles, and hopes. “Echoes of Heritage” offers a program that blends music from traditional sources together with works by local living composers, spanning instrumental, accompanied and a cappella forms.

Aspiring to become a nonprofit organization to champion its mission, The Tutti Music Collective is committed to showcasing the music of local minority, the LGBTQIA+ community, and living composers, in the belief that concert music should reflect the diversity of the world we live in. The Board-led Collective strives to create a space where these voices can be heard and celebrated. Wood Harbor Orchestra is dedicated to the performance of works by local composers, focused on underrepresented groups in classical music, including women, people of color, and those in the LGBTQIA+ community.

Tickets to the “Echoes of Heritage” concert are $17 each, or $22 for two tickets, for early bird ticket purchasers through March 22. After March 22, tickets are $50 for preferred seating, $22 general admission $15 for students and seniors, available on eventbrite.com and at the door. Parking is available in Boynton Yards’ garage for $10. For public transportation travelers, the venue is a short walk from Union Square station on the Green Line (D Branch).

For more information about Wood Harbor Music, and Composer Rachel Burckardt, visit woodharbormusic.net.