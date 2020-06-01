Tune in to Watch Jacob's Pillow's Screening of Ron Honsa's THE MEN WHO DANCED Documentary

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

When Ted Shawn's Men Dancers returned to Jacob's Pillow for a 50th anniversary reunion in 1982, Ron Honsa was there with his camera crew. And he'll be with them once again this week for the world premiere screening of a new edition of The Men Who Danced, the renowned film exploring that momentous reunion.

Tune in below on June 3 at 5pm Eastern!

This half-hour documentary has been seen by each incoming group of Pillow students and interns for the past 35 years, as well as in screenings and broadcasts around the world.

This celebrated film will be screened free along with a live conversation between Ron Honsa and Director of Preservation Norton Owen.

