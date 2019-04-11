Todrick Hall Added To The Crown & Anchor 2019 Season

In his Provincetown debut, Todrick Hall will be kicking off this year's Carnival Week at Town Hall on August 17 at 8:00 p.m., presented by Rick Murray and Jonathan Hawkins.

A multi-talented singer, rapper, actor, director, choreographer and YouTube personality, Todrick Hall rose to prominence on "American Idol." His popular YouTube channel has over 3 million subscribers and 588 million channel views, consisting notably of original songs, choreographed flash mobs for Beyonce, musical collaborations, and appearing regularly on RuPaul's Drag Race as a guest judge.

Hall distinguished himself as a Broadway star in runs of Kinky Boots and Chicago. Following two successful tours of Straight Outta Oz, Hall visited 60 cities worldwide in his "The Forbidden Tour," traveling the US, Europe, Asia, New Zealand, and Australia. From his smash dance hit "Dem Beats" featuring RuPaul to Taylor Swifts "Look What You Made Me Do," join Todrick for his Provincetown debut in this Carnival exclusive performance!

Exclusive ticket packages are available: VIP ticket holders receive a private meet and greet and two beverage tickets, including alcohol, beer, and wine. First Class ticket holders receive two beverage tickets. VIP ticket holders gain access to upper balcony as well. Tickets to all Crown & Anchor shows and events are available online at onlyatthecrown.com, by phone at 508-487-1430, or at the Crown & Anchor box office, 247 Commercial Street, Provincetown, MA.





