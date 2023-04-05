Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Tiffany Will Perform At City Winery Boston This Month

The performance is on April 23rd at 7:00 PM.

Apr. 05, 2023  
Tiffany Will Perform At City Winery Boston This Month

American pop star Tiffany, who earned two U.S. number one hit singles and set a record as the youngest female artist to top the Billboard charts with her debut album (a full year younger than Billie Eilish when she topped the charts) will be performing at City Winery Boston on April 23rd at 7:00 PM. Her music fuses elements of rock and pop, while still showcasing her trademark tendency for big radio-friendly choruses. Tickets and information are available at citywineryboston.com.

With a career that spans over 30 years, critics say "Tiffany now rocks harder than her '80s fans may remember." Her music has spanned various genres throughout her career, including pop, country, and rock. With early hits "I Think We're Alone Now" and "Could've Been," she solidified her status as a pop icon. In recent years, she has fused elements of rock and pop in her songwriting while still showcasing her signature radio-friendly choruses. Her music has garnered critical acclaim, and her ability to evolve with the times has kept her relevant in the industry.

Throughout her extensive career, Tiffany has achieved significant milestones. One of her recent accomplishments includes releasing the 2019 rendition of "I Think We're Alone Now," which has amassed over two million views on its accompanying music video. Additionally, she performed an impressive 55 shows in 53 cities during the summer of 2019, entertaining over 600,000 fans as part of the North American Mixtape Tour alongside other notable artists such as New Kids on the Block, Debbie Gibson, Salt-N-Pepa, and Naughty By Nature.

Tiffany has been making music for decades, and her passion for songwriting shows no signs of slowing down. In addition to her music career, Tiffany has recently launched a cooking club called Let's Food with Tiffany, combining her love of food with her love of music. She's also been busy in the studio, releasing her EP Pieces of Me: Unplugged in 2020 and her latest album Shadows in 2021. Tiffany's commitment to her craft is evident in her recent headlining tour and the release of her newest single "I Like The Rain."

Tiffany will perform at City Winery Boston on Sunday April 23. Doors will open at 5:00PM, the show is at 7:00PM. For tickets and information, visit citywinery.com/boston. City Winery is located at 80 Beverly St, between Haymarket and North Station in Boston.




