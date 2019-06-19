Tickets On Sale Now For Un-Common Theatre's RENT School Edition

Tickets are now on sale for The Un-Common Theatre Company's Young Adult Summer production of RENT School Edition being presented at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center (formerly The Orpheum) in Foxboro, July 18-21, 2019. Tickets may be purchased online at uncommontheatre.org/tickets or by calling (800)838-3006.

Set in the East Village of New York City, RENT School Edition is about falling in love, finding your voice and living for today. Winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, it has become a pop cultural phenomenon with songs that rock and a story that resonates with audiences of all ages. Guided by the production team of Director/Choreographer Meg Quin Dussault (Sharon, MA) Assistant Choreographer Alex Sweeney (Lakeville, MA) and Music/Orchestra Director Trey Lundquist (Brockton, MA), the talented cast of kids ages 15-20, come from 15 towns from Holliston, to Wellesley to Warren, RI and include:

From Attleboro: Lorraine Webb (Mrs Jefferson)

From Bellingham: Viraj Shriwardhankar (Benny Coffin III)

From Canton: Hannah Rue (Blanket Person)

From Coventry, RI: Lilli Breitzke (Ensemble)

From Dedham: Josh Wilson (Gordon)

From Holliston: Jane Daly (Seasons of Love Soloist), Matisse Carmack (Ali), Sophia Campbell (Pam)

From Mansfield: Linnea Carchedi (Joanne Jefferson), Matt Neary (Steve), Maya Blodgett (Mimi Marquez)

From Needham: Mikah Connolly (Cop/Seasons of Love Soloist)

From North Smithfield, RI: Nicole Spirito (Vendor)

From Norton: Amanda Flicop (Ensemble), Amelia Kirshon (Maureen Johnson)

From Sharon: Ben Reingold (Mark Cohen), Mel Fine (Angel Dumott Schunard), Thomas Wilson (Tom Collins)

From Sudbury: Katelyn Russo (Mrs. Cohen)

From Warren, RI: Philip Pontes (Roger Davis)

From Wellesley: Alexa Khan (Sue)

Tickets are available now at www.uncommontheatre.org/tickets. Performances are Thursday, July 18 at 7:30pm, Friday, July 19 at 7:30pm, Saturday, July 20 at 7:30pm and Sunday, July 21 at 2pm at The Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center (formerly The Orpheum Theatre), One School Street, Foxboro, MA. Tickets sold in advance are $25 for adults and $20 for students/seniors. Tickets purchased are the door are $27 for adults and $22 for students/seniors. For Un-Common Members, groups of 10 or larger or handicapped seating, please email info@uncommontheatre.org.

The Un-Common Theatre Company is currently in its 39th season of providing a creative place for children, adolescents and adults to develop life skills through exposure to the professional theatrical experience. For more information about the Un-Common Theatre Company and RENT School Edition, please visit our website at www.uncommontheatre.org





