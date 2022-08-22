Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Tickets On Sale For The World Premiere Of CONNECTED, THE MUSICAL

This honest, contemporary, uplifting tale explores human relationships and personal responsibility. Don't expect a love story, but do expect love.

Aug. 22, 2022  

Tickets are now on sale for the world premiere of "Connected, the Musical," an original musical written by Kathryn Denney.

Abby Robbins is preparing for the annual culminating show at her skating rink. Her star pair, Gabriella and Derek, have just won a national title. However, Abby's husband, Jeremy, has been acting manipulative and even cruel while appearing charming to the online world, and Gabriella is uncharacteristically nervous.

After exploring the idea of being transgender, Gabriel starts using he/him pronouns and quits skating, leaving Derek in the lurch at an unfortunate moment. Gabriel's mother, Helen, struggles with her expectations of parenthood and is not helpful to her child's growth. Luckily, Gabriel's friends and online community show him that he is not alone. This honest, contemporary, uplifting tale explores human relationships and personal responsibility. Don't expect a love story, but do expect love.

Tickets can be purchased at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2192616®id=10&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.actingouttheater.com%2Fconnected?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 for $25 per ticket. Seating is limited.

Performances to take place Friday, September 30, 2022 at 7:30PM, Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 2:00PM, Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 7:30PM, and Sunday, October 2, 2022, at 2:00PM.

All performances are to be held in the Daly Theater at Acting Out! Theater Company in Lawrence, MA. For more information, please visit: https://www.connectedthemusical.com.


