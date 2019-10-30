Tickets For Un-Common Theatre's MATILDA THE MUSICAL On Sale Now

The Un-Common Theatre Company is excited to bring its Fall production of Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical to the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center/Orpheum Theatre in Foxboro, November 22-24, 2019. With a talented cast of 39 kids in grades 2-12, the actors come from 18 towns from Mansfield, to Berkley to Cambridge and towns in between.

Inspired by the twisted genius of Roald Dahl, the Tony Award-winning musical is the captivating masterpiece that revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination and the inspiring story of a girl who dreams of a better life. With book by Dennis Kelly and original songs by Tim Minchin, Matilda is a joyous girl power romp packed with high-energy dance numbers and catchy songs.

The cast, guided by the production team of award-winning Director Meg Quin Dussault (Sharon, MA), Music/Orchestra Director Eric Anderson Jr. (Stoughton, MA) and Choreographer Alex Sweeney (Lakeville, MA) includes:

From Berkley: Elizabeth Larabee (Mrs. Wormwood)

From Cambridge: Reagan Gardiner (Molly)

From Canton: Charlotte Clyve (Kids Ensemble) and Rose Isaac (Kids Ensemble)

From Easton: Emily Barnett (Doctor/Featured Dancer)

From Foxboro: Isabella Cleary (Alice), Harrison Spadazzi (Tommy), Sumner Brown (Mr. Wormwood) and Addie Ruter (Featured Dancer)

From Franklin: Shannon Barnes (Kids Ensemble), Charlie Nash (Eric) and Callie Verhaegen (Kids Ensemble)

From Greenville, RI: Ethan Kerwin (Bruce)

From Mansfield: Anita Camp (Amanda), Kylie DeAngelis (Featured Dancer), Eric Holts (Miss Trunchbull), Caroline Kanevski (Mrs. Phelps), Annie Neary (Kids Ensemble), Brody Phillips (Kids Ensemble), Avery Quinn (Kids Ensemble) and Cooper Ten Eyck (Escapologist)

From Norfolk: Cooper Marino (Kids Ensemble)

From North Attleboro: Eleanor Fournier (Kids Ensemble)

From Norton: Anthony D'Amore (Michael Wormwood) and Maeve Gallagher (Featured Dancer)

From Norwood: Jake DeShiro (Rudolpho)

From Sharon: Avani Chandrasekaran (Kids Ensemble), Charlotte Dussault (Lavender), Sadie Dussault (Kids Ensemble), Samantha Grosshandler (Cook/Featured Dancer), Nolan Zibrak (Nigel), Thomas Zinno (Kids Ensemble) and Jacob Zinno (Sergei/Featured Dancer)

From Sutton: Madelyn Newton (Hortensia)

From Walpole: Abigail Lightbody (Acrobat/Featured Dancer), Sophia Compton (Kids Ensemble), Catherine Lightbody (Miss Honey), Grace Ward (Children's Entertainer/Featured Dancer)

From Westwood: Grace Buza (Featured Dancer)

Tickets are available now at www.uncommontheatre.org/tickets. Performances are Friday, November 22 at 7:30pm, Saturday, November 23 at 2pm and 7:30pm and Sunday, November 24 at 2pm at MRPAC/The Orpheum Theatre, One School Street, Foxboro, MA. Tickets sold in advance are $25 for adults and $20 for students/seniors. Tickets purchased are the door are $27 for adults and $22 for students/seniors. For Un-Common Members, groups of 10 or larger or handicapped seating, please email info@uncommontheatre.org.

The Un-Common Theatre Company is currently in its 40th season of providing a creative place for children, adolescents and adults to develop life skills through exposure to the professional theatrical experience. For more information about the Un-Common Theatre Company and Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical, please visit our website at www.uncommontheatre.org.





