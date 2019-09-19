Tickets Are On Sale For Un-Common Theatre's MATILDA

Tickets are now available for The Un-Common Theatre Company's Fall Production of Roald Dahl'S MATILDA THE MUSICAL, being presented at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center/The Orpheum Theatre in Foxboro, November 22-24. Tickets may be purchased online at http://uncommontheatre.org/tickets or by calling 800-838-3006.

Join us as we bring kids age 7-17 together on stage for a truly family oriented theatrical experience for all ages. Inspired by the twisted genius of Roald Dahl, the Tony Award-winning musical is the captivating masterpiece that revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination and the inspiring story of a girl who dreams of a better life. With book by Dennis Kelly and original songs by Tim Minchin, Matilda is a joyous girl power romp packed with high-energy dance numbers and catchy songs. Children and adults alike will be thrilled and delighted by the story of the special little girl with an extraordinary imagination.

The talented cast of 41 is guided by the production team of Award-winning Director Meg Quin Dussault (Sharon, MA), Music/Orchestra Director Eric Anderson, Jr. (Stoughton, MA) and Choreographer Alex Sweeney (Lakeville, MA). Performances are Friday, November 22 at 7:30pm, Saturday, November 23 at 2pm and 7:30pm and Sunday, November 24 at 2pm at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center, One School Street, Foxboro, MA. Tickets sold in advance are $25 for adults and $20 for students/seniors. Tickets purchased are the door are $27 for adults and $22 for students/seniors.

For Un-Common Members, groups of 10 or larger or handicapped seating, please email tickets@uncommontheatre.org. Additionally, there will be two school performances on Thursday, November 15 at 9:30am and noon. Tickets for the school shows are available by contacting Jill Spirito at jillmarie363@aol.com.

The Un-Common Theatre Company is currently in its 40th season of providing a creative place for children, adolescents and adults to develop life skills through exposure to the professional theatrical experience. For more information about the Un-Common Theatre Company and Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical, please visit our website at www.uncommontheatre.org.





