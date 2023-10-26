Three New Shows Set for Spire Center

Three new shows have been announced at the Spire Center for Performing Arts in Plymouth, MA. Psychedelic Americana band Slambovian Circus of Dreams will play on February 23, Internationally-acclaimed guitar virtuoso Trace Bundy on March 8, and Nashville-based singer Liz Longley on March 22. Tickets go on sale on Saturday, October 28, at 6:00 am at spirecenter.org.

The Slambovian Circus of Dreams has been expanding the borders of the Americana genre with its fantastic stories and performances since the late 90s in Sleepy Hollow, New York. Joined onstage by bandmates Tink Lloyd (accordion, cello, mandolin, flute) and the guitar-slinging skills of Sharkey McEwen, the Slambovians create a show that is constantly evolving "with a little help from their friends."

Their sixth studio album, A Very Unusual Head, was released in January 2022. The band recorded the album in five studios across two countries over four years. It is a true Slambovian tribal project, featuring contributions from many friends and a few "special guests," including Anthony Thistlethwaite, a founding member of The Waterboys, and Dar Williams.

Trace Bundy's music is poetry in motion, using harmonics, looping, multiple capos, and his unique banter and stage presence to deliver an unforgettable live concert experience.

Bundy's unique career has brought him worldwide, with concerts in 28 countries and counting – from high-tech performance halls in South Korea and Italy to remote villages in Zimbabwe and Guatemala. He has independently sold over 150,000 albums on his record label, Honest Ninja Music. His video clips circulate rapidly, with over 45 million YouTube views.

Liz Longley is an accomplished singer-songwriter based out of Nashville, TN. With her deeply emotional music, Longley has earned accolades from some of the most prestigious songwriting competitions in the country, including the BMI John Lennon Songwriting Scholarship Competition.

She built a regional reputation in New England for her earliest recordings, such as 2007's Take You Down and 2010's Hot Loose Wire on her Luckelizz label. The Berklee College of Music grad worked alongside 5-time Grammy-nominated producer Paul Moak on her much-awaited sixth album, Funeral For My Past. The journey of her self-release made music industry headlines when her devoted fan base raised over $150,000 to help her purchase the rights to and independently release the album. Longley became the #4 most funded solo female musician in Kickstarter history - a story covered by Billboard Magazine.

