Theatre UnCorked Presents SIDE MAN in May

Performances begin on May 3rd and run through May 7th. 

Mar. 07, 2023  
SIDE MAN is the Tony Award winning play about a fractured family and the men who played to the left and right of the big band spotlight amid the declining era of New York City's Jazz scene. The show marks Theater UnCorked's closing production of Season 4 and their debut at the BCA Plaza Theatre in Boston.

Directed by Russell Greene, who was last seen helming their production of RUTHLESS The Musical, SIDE MAN is the memoir of a deeply fractured family as told through the eyes of Clifford, the only son of Terry and Gene, a jazz trumpet playing Side Man. Greene, an IRNE, and EMACT nominated director, has worked extensively as an actor and director in the MetroWest area over the past 40 years. He feels his background supports this project in bringing out the humanity at the core of Warren Leight's deeply personal memory play and he deeply appreciates Theater UnCorked's approach: Choose a powerful piece and get the best people available to present it. Truly, a director's dream!

Last seen in the Boston area close to 20 years ago, this darkly humorous play spans three decades of a deteriorating family amidst the backdrop of the decline of jazz. With its powerful themes and characters, it is sure to stay with audiences long after the trumpets fade. Please join us in the Melody Lounge as we take a step back into the unforgettable "Mad Men" era of jazz and watch this hauntingly powerful story of lost love and the lost world of the SIDE MAN.

Theater UnCorked's, SIDE MAN, stars Ben Gold as Clifford, Brad Pickett as Gene, Emact and Irne Award winner, Shana Dirik as Crazy Terry, Jennifer Shotkin as Patsy, Boston favorite Phil Thompson as Jonesy, Andrew Swansburg as Ziggy, Leonard Chasse as Al, Kim Myatt as Female Swing and Jim Hunt as Male Swing.

SIDE MAN is being presented at the BCA Plaza Theatre, 539 Tremont St, Boston, Ma 02116. Performances begin on May 3rd and run through May 7th. Performances are Wednesday May 3rd at 7:30pm, Thursday May 4th at 7:30pm, Friday May 5th at 8pm, Saturday May 6th at 3pm & 8pm and Sunday May 7th at 2pm.




Dancers can expand their skills and technique in the Marblehead School of Ballet's (MSB) celebrated 2023 Summer Dance Intensives program.  Students may apply now to attend this dance and cultural gem's renowned Summer Dance Intensives program, presented in-studio at 115 Pleasant Street in Marblehead, a historic, scene coastal town located on the North Shore region of Massachusetts.
The Franklin Performing Arts Company (FPAC) will present the hilarious musical comedy Something Rotten! running March 10-19 at THE BLACK BOX. 
New Repertory Theatre will present an exclusive, dramatic reading from Big Girl, with special permission from author Mecca Jamilah Sullivan, as part of the Watertown Free Public Library’s monthlong celebration of this outstanding new work as part of One Book, One Watertown 2023.
Shakespeare & Company will stage a free, community presentation of Romeo and Juliet by William Shakespeare on Friday, March 17 at 7 p.m., featuring the cast of the Northeast Regional Tour of Shakespeare and directed by Kevin G. Coleman.

March 6, 2023

New Repertory Theatre will present an exclusive, dramatic reading from Big Girl, with special permission from author Mecca Jamilah Sullivan, as part of the Watertown Free Public Library’s monthlong celebration of this outstanding new work as part of One Book, One Watertown 2023.
March 6, 2023

Shakespeare & Company will stage a free, community presentation of Romeo and Juliet by William Shakespeare on Friday, March 17 at 7 p.m., featuring the cast of the Northeast Regional Tour of Shakespeare and directed by Kevin G. Coleman.
March 3, 2023

WAM Theatre and Berkshire Theatre Group have announced casting for their Spring Main Stage production of What The Constitution Means To Me by Heidi Schreck, directed by WAM's Producing Artistic Director Kristen van Ginhoven. 
March 2, 2023

In celebration of Women's History Month, Guerilla Opera drops a new studio album and presents the world premiere of an operatic film of I Give You My Home, a monodrama with music and original libretto by local composer Beth Wiemann and is brought to life by the acclaimed filmmaker, Cara Consilvio.
March 2, 2023

The folkloric tradition and rhythms of Haiti come alive at The Dance Complex on April 1-2 when Jean Appolon Expressions (JEA) presents Tyaka.
