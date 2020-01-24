The Umbrella Stage Company to Present Regional Premiere Of HUNDRED DAYS

This January 24-February 16, The Umbrella Stage Company - Greater Boston's newest professional theater -- will present the regional premiere of the exhilarating folk-punk musical, Hundred Days, by The Bengsons with a book by Sarah Gancher, and directed by Brian Boruta.

Coming recently from off-Broadway by way of La Jolla, Hundred Days is an uncensored and heartrending true story about embracing uncertainty, taking a leap and loving as if you only had 100 days to live.

A luminous musical memoir scored to anthemic folk music, it is a fresh, complex narrative based on the Bengsons' real life courtship in the face of a nearly consuming and paralyzing dread of separation and loss. Ultimately, the show's songs reflect an emotional arc that goes from anxiety to "shining a light in the darkness" and is "ablaze with the ephemeral nature of life and love."

Staged in The Umbrella's newly constructed Black Box theater, "this intimate concert-format musical is the perfect vehicle to highlight the versatility of our new home," says award-winning director Brian Boruta, who worked on the show with Music Director David Wright.

The show features Jess Andra as Abigail Bengson, most recently appearing The Umbrella's Tuck Everlasting this season, and Kirk Vanda* as Shaun Bengson, who will come right from a back-to-back special revival of his turn in The Umbrella's sold-out 2019 production of Hedwig & the Angry Inch.

The show also features Vanessa Calantropo and Andrea Giangreco. With Scenic Design by Ryan Bates, Lighting Design by SeifAllah Sallotto-Cristobal, Sound Design by Elizabeth Havenor, Costume Design by Brian Simons, and Props by Sarajane Morse Mullins.

For more information and tickets, see https://theumbrellaarts.org/production/hundred-days

The Umbrella Stage Company is part of the expansive Umbrella Arts Center (formerly Emerson Umbrella), a multifunction 501(c)3 nonprofit arts organization founded in 1983 in Concord, MA. Its expanded, six-show season will alternate between a 344-seat mainstage and flexible 100-seat blackbox - the first season to be staged in The Umbrella's brand-new, state-of-the-art, multi-theater performing arts facilities at 40 Stow Street. Season, Flex Pass, Group and Individual tickets are available, and patrons can make a night of it thanks to Dinner-and-a-Show deals offered by several Umbrella Hospitality Partners. Learn more at TheUmbrellaStage.org .

Photo Credit: Gillian Gordon





Related Articles Shows View More Boston Stories

More Hot Stories For You