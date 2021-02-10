The Umbrella Stage Company and The Robbins House Team Up For Black History Month Virtual Cabaret

On February 25, The Umbrella Stage Company will present the newest installation in its series of "virtual cabarets," an online showcase of musical talents from past Umbrella productions and throughout the Greater Boston theater world.



This month's cabaret is a special Black History Month edition presented in collaboration with The Robbins House, a local nonprofit focused on raising awareness of Concord's African, African American, and antislavery history from the 17th through the 19th centuries.



Directed by Barbara Pierre and accompanied by David Coleman, performers Fatima Elmi, Todd McNeel, Jr., Chantel O'Brien, and Sabrina Victor will present songs on the themes of Black liberation, Black joy, and Black love.



Originally livestreamed informally from performers' homes early in the pandemic, more recent @Home Coffee House cabarets have been recorded with live accompaniment amidst strict safety protocols in The Umbrella's state of the art theater and orchestra spaces.

Free program, but RSVP required at https://TheUmbrellaArts.org/Cabaret

The Umbrella Stage Company is part of the expansive Umbrella Arts Center (formerly Emerson Umbrella), a multifunction 501(c)3 nonprofit arts organization founded in 1983 in Concord, MA. Due to Covid-19, its 2020-2021 season has been reconceptualized with a series of streaming, outdoors and socially safe programs, including a new works series with original plays for digital platforms by local writers, as well as a regular monthly online musical cabaret series. Learn more at TheUmbrellaStage.org