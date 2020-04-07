The Tramaine Experience Comes to A.R.T. Oberon

An award-winning edgy and interactive dramatic comedy solo performance experience set to give you a glimpse into a notorious inner-city public housing project.

From it's Off-Broadway development and limited engagements at Theatre Row and American Theatre of Actors, foster produced by the producers of Wicked through The Araca Project, The Tramaine Experience: An Urban Dramedy is an edgy interactive dramatic comedy solo performance experience set in a notorious inner-city Chicago housing project. This convivial yet slyly sobering one man show experience intends to highlight the humanity we all share beyond often overemphasized superficialities, putting both a cheerfully farcical and delicately heartbreaking lens on the environmental and experiential given circumstances, and the intimate, often voiceless, fragility that shape the lives of a community of inner-city 'ghetto' stereotypes hardwired into America's pop-cultural framework.

Tramaine Montell Ford is a student at the A.R.T. Institute for Advanced Theater Training at Harvard University.





