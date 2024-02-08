The Sudbury Savoyards Perform PRINCESS IDA

Performances run February 23rd through March 2nd, 2024.
The Sudbury Savoyards present a classic Gilbert & Sullivan operetta full of merriment, madrigals, and mayhem: Princess Ida. This stand-out cast features some of the Boston area's best talent, both up-and-coming and experienced. Performed with detailed costumes, sets, and live orchestra, this re-vamped production includes an updated setting and interpretation, and is sure to entertain.
Princess Ida tells the tale of a visionary young woman who backs out of her childhood betrothal in order to start a women's university. Since men are banned from campus, Ida's jilted groom Prince Hilarion, along with his friends Cyril and Florian, sneak into the school disguised as women to try to win back her affections. Hijinx and diplomatic incidents ensue. Will Ida and her idealistic faculty find true love while staying true to their values? Will Ida and Hilarion's crotchety fathers, King Gama and King Hildebrand, find enough common ground to avoid all-out war? Will Cyril ever get to eat his lunch?
Director Rebecca Graber has envisioned a thoughtful new take on Gilbert and Sullivan's beloved medieval spoof. What does the “battle of the sexes” look like when all it takes is a skirt or a pair of trousers to switch sides? Have a chuckle and a think at this fresh interpretation, set in a world where gender is determined entirely by clothing. This stylish, mid 20th century staging is populated with scheming academics, impractical scientists, muscle-headed gym rats, would-be demagogues, and people who don't quite fit the boxes made for them.
at the Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School
in the Kirshner Auditorium Theater
390 Lincoln Rd, Sudbury MA 01776
Saturday, February 24 at 1:30pm
Saturday, February 24 at 7:30pm
Sunday, February 25 at 1:30pm
Friday, March 1 at 7:30pm
Saturday, March 2 at 1:30pm
Saturday, March 2 at 7:30pm
Tour of the set offered following all matinee performances
Tickets are $27 for adults, $20 for seniors/students, and $15 for children. Group tickets are available in advance for $18 per person.
Approx. 2.5 hr play time
Princess Ida: Maria Bozich & Sydney Pérez
King Hildebrand: Matt Tragert
Hilarion: Michael Gonzalez
King Gama: Brad Amidon
Florian: David Smyth
Cyril: Thai Johnson
Lady Blanche: Sara DeLong
Lady Psyche: Danielle Shevchenko
Melissa: Sara Mitnik
Arac: Blair Eig
Guron: Matt Garber
Scynthius: Santo Mammone
Sacharissa: Eliza Howells
Chloe: Kai Fay
Ada:Mei Lin Po
And featuring the talents of:
Lucy Auger, Briana Bensenouci, Brendon Chetwynd, Kirsten Chetwynd, Graham Daley, Dianne DeChellis, Jennifer Dohm, Meryl Eisenstein, Deborah Gaz, Randy Glidden, José González, Lourdes González, Kim Kapner, Larry Millner, Aire Nifong, Karen Powers, Martin Reiss, Mary Jo Reiss, Susan Robinson, and Marla Zucker.
