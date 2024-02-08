The Sudbury Savoyards Perform PRINCESS IDA

The Sudbury Savoyards present a classic Gilbert & Sullivan operetta full of merriment, madrigals, and mayhem: Princess Ida. This stand-out cast features some of the Boston area's best talent, both up-and-coming and experienced. Performed with detailed costumes, sets, and live orchestra, this re-vamped production includes an updated setting and interpretation, and is sure to entertain.

Princess Ida tells the tale of a visionary young woman who backs out of her childhood betrothal in order to start a women's university. Since men are banned from campus, Ida's jilted groom Prince Hilarion, along with his friends Cyril and Florian, sneak into the school disguised as women to try to win back her affections. Hijinx and diplomatic incidents ensue. Will Ida and her idealistic faculty find true love while staying true to their values? Will Ida and Hilarion's crotchety fathers, King Gama and King Hildebrand, find enough common ground to avoid all-out war? Will Cyril ever get to eat his lunch?

Director Rebecca Graber has envisioned a thoughtful new take on Gilbert and Sullivan's beloved medieval spoof. What does the “battle of the sexes” look like when all it takes is a skirt or a pair of trousers to switch sides? Have a chuckle and a think at this fresh interpretation, set in a world where gender is determined entirely by clothing. This stylish, mid 20th century staging is populated with scheming academics, impractical scientists, muscle-headed gym rats, would-be demagogues, and people who don't quite fit the boxes made for them.

PERFORMANCES:

at the Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School

in the Kirshner Auditorium Theater

390 Lincoln Rd, Sudbury MA 01776

Saturday, February 24 at 1:30pm

Saturday, February 24 at 7:30pm

Sunday, February 25 at 1:30pm

Friday, March 1 at 7:30pm

Saturday, March 2 at 1:30pm

Saturday, March 2 at 7:30pm

Tour of the set offered following all matinee performances

Tickets are $27 for adults, $20 for seniors/students, and $15 for children. Group tickets are available in advance for $18 per person.

Approx. 2.5 hr play time

Cast

Princess Ida: Maria Bozich & Sydney Pérez

King Hildebrand: Matt Tragert

Hilarion: Michael Gonzalez

King Gama: Brad Amidon

Florian: David Smyth

Cyril: Thai Johnson

Lady Blanche: Sara DeLong

Lady Psyche: Danielle Shevchenko

Melissa: Sara Mitnik

Arac: Blair Eig

Guron: Matt Garber

Scynthius: Santo Mammone

Sacharissa: Eliza Howells

Chloe: Kai Fay

Ada:Mei Lin Po

And featuring the talents of:

Lucy Auger, Briana Bensenouci, Brendon Chetwynd, Kirsten Chetwynd, Graham Daley, Dianne DeChellis, Jennifer Dohm, Meryl Eisenstein, Deborah Gaz, Randy Glidden, José González, Lourdes González, Kim Kapner, Larry Millner, Aire Nifong, Karen Powers, Martin Reiss, Mary Jo Reiss, Susan Robinson, and Marla Zucker.