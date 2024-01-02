The Springfield Chamber Players Reveal Final Two Concerts in 2023-24 Chamber Music Series

The first concert of the three-part series, A Holiday Musicale with Harmonia V, was perfor

By: Jan. 02, 2024

The Springfield Chamber Players (formerly MOSSO), has announced the final two concerts of its 2023-24 chamber music series in Longmeadow. Both concerts will be performed at 3PM at First Church of Christ, 763 Longmeadow Street (Route 5), Longmeadow, MA. The first concert of the three-part series, A Holiday Musicale with Harmonia V, was performed in December. 

The Springfield Chamber Players Clarinet Quintet perform March Reveries on Sunday, March 10, at 3PM. The ensemble features Christopher Cullen, clarinetist; Masako Yanagita and Miho Matsuno, violinists; Yuko Naito, violist; and Patricia Edens, cellist. Their program will feature Souvenirs de Voyage for Clarinet Quintet by Bernard Herrmann, the Academy Award-winning composer of Alfred Hitchcock film scores, such as Psycho, North by Northwest, Vertigo, and The Birds. Also included will be Ralph Vaughan Williams’ Six Studies in English Folk Song and selections from the string quartet literature to be announced. Tickets, general admission, are $20.00, and student tickets are $5.00:  https://www.eventbrite.com/e/march-reveries-tickets-784779977037?aff=oddtdtcreator

On Sunday, May 12, at 3PM, the Springfield Chamber Players will perform Clifton J. Noble, Jr.’s Johnny Appleseed, a folk cantata for narrator, treble choir, and chamber ensemble based on Jane Yolen’s children’s book. Legendary nurseryman Johnny Appleseed’s (John Chapman) Longmeadow roots inspired the Longmeadow Chamber Music Society to commission Noble to write the piece in 2008. This performance will be its first since then. Noble, music director and pianist for the concert, will be joined by Marsha Harbison, violinist; Boris Kogan, cellist; Michael Nix, banjoist; Ellen Redman, flutist; and the First Church Children’s Choir. Patrick Berry narrates. Additional music selections and  cast will be announced. Tickets, general admission, are $25.00, and student tickets are $10.00: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/johnny-appleseed-tickets-784786837557?aff=oddtdtcreator

Tickets for both performances can be purchased in advance through the Springfield Chamber Players website at: www.springfieldsymphonymusicians.com. Tickets may be available at the door one hour prior to the performance. Door sales are cash only.

The Springfield Chamber Players, formerly MOSSO, is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization, which is not a subsidiary of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra Inc. The Springfield Chamber Players was organized by the musicians in 2021 to produce and perform concerts in Greater Springfield and Western Massachusetts. To date, they have presented their musicians in pop-up concerts throughout the area, performances with local ensembles including the Springfield Jazz and Roots Festival, two full orchestral performances with Maestro Kevin Rhodes in Springfield’s Symphony Hall, a Sondheim tribute with full orchestra and singers at Symphony Hall, and a recent series of chamber ensemble concerts in Longmeadow, Westfield, and Springfield. For further information: www.SpringfieldSymphonyMusicians.com 




