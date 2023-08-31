The Spire Center for Performing Arts Presents A VERY SOULFUL CHRISTMAS

The Spire Center for Performing Arts in Plymouth, MA announced four new shows including A Very Soulful Christmas with Morgan James on Saturday, December 9, Boston-based vintage rock band Say Darling on Thursday, December 14, Irish band Lunasa: Christmas From Ireland with Dave Curley on Saturday, December 16, and the Knickerbocker All-Stars on Saturday, January 27. Tickets go on sale Saturday, September 2, 2023, at 6 am, at Spirecenter.org.

Morgan James is a Juilliard-trained singer, songwriter, actress, and recording artist in New York City. She is on tour supporting her fifth studio album, “Nobody's Fool.” She independently released her studio albums of original soul music, entitled Memphis Magnetic and A Very Magnetic Christmas, recorded to analog tape in Memphis, Tennessee.

In addition to her original music, Morgan co-produced and starred in an all-female concept recording of “Jesus Christ Superstar.” Morgan has taken on full album covers of the Beatles' iconic 'White Album,' Joni Mitchell's “Blue,” Jeff Buckley's “Grace,” and many more and recorded two full-length albums with Epic Records: “Hunter” and “Morgan James Live, a celebration of Nina Simone.”

On Broadway, Morgan was in five back-to-back original companies: The Addams Family (starring Nathan Lane and Bebe Neuwirth), Wonderland, Godspell, and Motown: The Musical, and as a guest at Kristin Chenoweth's For The Girls.

Blending distinctive original songs with classic tunes that pay homage to a shared musical heritage, Say Darling evokes the funky drive of Little Feat, the moving vocals of Bonnie Raitt, and the instrumental prowess of the Tedeschi-Trucks Band.

Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter Celia Woodsmith – of the acclaimed bluegrass band Della Mae – and critically lauded guitarist Chris Hersch of the alt. country rock band Girls Guns & Glory started the New England band together.

The Bluegrass Situation described Celia Woodsmith's style as "one of a kind: gritty, muscular, folksy and intimate sometimes all at once"; she has been a fixture of the New England Roots Music scene since 2005.

The Alternate Root voted Chris Hersch among the best Roots guitar players nationwide.

The band includes Scott Coulter, a virtuoso on the Hammond B3, Paul Chase on bass, and Jared Seabrook on drums. Say Darling is a 'lethal combination of all-star musicians' (Manchester Ink) from the New England roots rock scene.

Lúnasa, one of the most influential bands in the history of Irish traditional music, has been together for over twenty years. Named after an ancient Celtic harvest festival in honor of the Irish god Lugh, the group Folk Roots magazine, once called an "Irish music dream team," was formed by members of some of Ireland's greatest bands.

The band has sold over a quarter million records, performed over 2,000 shows in high-profile concert venues across 36 countries, and collaborated with many notable artists outside the tradition. For two decades, they ascended to the forefront of contemporary Irish music and have remained a leading voice in the genre and the standard against which others are compared.

Joining Lunasa on the bill will be multi-instrumentalist, singer, and dancer Dave Curley from Corofin, Co. Galway. Curley has been making big waves in the Irish music scene in Ireland, Europe, and the USA in recent years.

Dave is a creative member of award-winning bands SLIDE and RUNA and regularly performs with Grammy Award winner Moya Brennan of Clannad. His most recent record, 'A Brand New Day,' marks a new beginning in his musical career and showcases his vocals and writing style, which has a contemporary sensibility while rooted in tradition.

The Knickerbocker All-Stars is a 9-piece band made up of the most talented professional musicians in the New England area.

The band celebrates the 50s, 60s, and 70s Rhythm & Blues, Jump Blues, Swing, Blues, and Soul, all of which made the Knickerbocker Music Center a mecca of dance music known throughout the world since its beginnings in Westerly, RI, in 1933.

The All Stars have recorded and performed with such famous musicians and vocalists as Marcia Ball, Jimmie Vaughan, Sugaray Rayford, Thornetta Davis, Darcel Wilson, Curtis Salgaldo, Duke Robillard, Al Copley, Dave Maxwell, Sax Gordon, Johnny Nicholas, and virtually all of the alums of the legendary Rhode Island band, the Roomful of Blues.

The band has been nominated for a Blues Music Award for best soul blues album of 2018 and has climbed the radio charts, reaching #1 on the Living Blues Charts.

