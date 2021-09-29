The Rebellious Guerilla Opera Presents ELLIS Next Month

Guerilla Opera presents a live production of ELLIS, a world premiere multimedia and immersive opera based on true stories from Ellis Island. ELLIS runs for two performances only on Saturday and Sunday, October 2 & 3, 2021 at 7:00PM in the Old South Meeting House, Boston's National Historic Landmark known for being the spark of the American Revolution.

Tickets are $45.00 for general admission. Discounts are available for patrons with disabilities, students and teachers. Purchase tickets online at guerillaopera.org/eventcal/ellis or by calling the Guerilla Opera box office at 617-286-6307.

The Saturday, October 2nd performance of ELLIS is sold out with waiting list availability only. Email Guerilla Opera's Box Office at boxoffice@guerillaopera.org to request a code or space on the waiting list.

ELLIS breathes life into forgotten voices of our past through the voices of immigrant storytellers from audio interviews collected in the "Ellis Island Oral Histories," which are incorporated directly into the electronic sound design of the opera by composer Gabriele Vanoni.

Guerilla Opera's production brings together a multicultural cast to embody these true stories from our nation's past, while Stage Director and Video Artist, Laine Rettmer's larger-than-life video projections transport audiences through time. The audience experiences a literal journey to communally explore how we are all wanderers in our lives searching for a sense of identity and place in the face of the unfamiliar.

The cast features Guerilla All-Stars Aliana de la Guardia (soprano and Artistic Director) and Brian Church (baritone), joined by Bizhou Chang (soprano), Taka Komagata (tenor), and Andros Zins-Browne (dancer) in their company debut. The self-conducted instrumental ensemble includes Lilit Hartunian (violin), Stephen Marotto (cello), Philipp Stäudlin (saxophone), and Mike Williams (co-founder and percussionist).

The production and creative team includes Laine Rettmer (Stage Director/Video Artist), Nick O'Leary (Associate Director/Dramaturg/Immersive Experience), Nuozhou Wang (Associate Director/Video Effects), Maxx Finn (Lighting Design), and Rebecca S. Butler (Costume Design).

ELLIS is supported in part by a Grants for Arts Projects award from the National Endowment for the Arts, the Haverhill Cultural Council a local agency which is supported by the Mass Cultural Council, a state agency, Pentucket Bank, and Michael and Sharon Mollerus; developed with the help of our partners partners at Trinity Parish of Newton Centre, The Gloucester Stage, Revolutionary Spaces, HC Media, the Haverhill Art Walk, Luminartz, Studio HHH, Sharp NEC Display Solutions; and with special thanks to José Carlos Ibañez Olvera (Compañía Nacional Ópera Contemporanea), Pamela Hersch, theatre KAPOW, Ovation Theatre Company, Nathan Troup, and Carolyn Royce and Roscoe Giles.