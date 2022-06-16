The Mac-Haydn Theatre to Present A CHORUS LINE

The Mac-Haydn Theatre will present A CHORUS LINE from June 23 through July 3, 2022, kicking off their 53rd season in Chatham.



The history-making sensation, winner of 9 Tony Awards and the Pulitzer Prize for drama, A CHORUS LINE explores the realities of life as a professional theater dancer in an entirely new way, redefining the parameters of musical theater forever. Featuring such classic hits as "What I Did for Love," "One," "I Hope I Get It", this masterpiece of live theater will resonate with anyone who has ever pursued a dream, and inspire those who have not.

Seasoned in all aspects of "The Line" through his work with the Michael Bennett Estate, Eddie Gutierrez makes his Mac-Haydn directorial debut. After performing in productions of A CHORUS LINE including the 2016 Hollywood Bowl and 2018 NY City Center productions, Gutierrez was trained by Baayork Lee and the Estate in all of Bennett's original direction and choreography, and now directs productions around the country.

The Mac-Haydn stage remains reconfigured as it was in the 2021 season. Intended to provide for more space between actors and audience members at the height of the pandemic, the reimagined space allows for A Chorus Line to be presented in its truest form - the full line of actors now fits across the thrust-style stage extension.



A CHORUS LINE features Mac-Haydn alumni Gabe Belyeu (Zach), last seen as Cervantes/Quixote in the 2021 Berkie-nominated MAN OF LA MANCHA, Anthony Velez (Paul San Marco), Julia Hajjar (Kristine Urich-DeLuca), Holly Lauren Dayton (Cassie Ferguson), Kylan Ross (Al DeLuca), and Ashley DeLane Burger (U/S Cassie/Sheila), who also serves as the production's associate choreographer.

Rounding out the cast and making their Mac-Haydn debuts are Daniel Booda (Larry, U/S Al/Don), Zoe Schneider-Smith (Sheila Bryant), Jasmine Bassham (Bebe Benzenheimer), Isabella Vargas (Diana Morales), Ethan Grant Wong (Mark Anthony), Kyle Marra (Bobby Mills III), Anna Langlois (Maggie Winslow), Bella DePaola (Val Clark), Patrick MacLennan (Don Kerr), Jared Martin (Richie Walters), Harrison Smith (Gregory Gardner, U/S Zach), Jessie J. Potter (Judy Turner), Sarah Chiu (Connie Wong), Ricky Dobbs (Mike Costa), Nina Laing (U/S Richie/Bebe/Kristine/Judy), Amanda Rodriguez (Tricia, U/S Diana/Val/Maggie), Trevor Squiers (U/S Mike/Mark/Larry), and Troy Wheeler (U/S Greg/Bobby).



Gutierrez and Burger are joined creatively by Music Director David Thatcher Maglione and Assistant Music Director Eric Shorey. The production will feature scenic design by Technical Director Kevin Gleason, lighting design by Andrew Gmoser, sound design by Nick Caburis, and props design by David Tankersley, who will also assist Gleason. Bethany Marx returns as costume supervisor, with costumes provided by Costume World Theatrical.

Conceived and Originally Directed and Choreographed by Michael Bennett and Co-Choreographed by Bob Avian, A CHORUS LINE features a book by James Kirkwood & Nicholas Dante, music by Marvin Hamlisch, and lyrics by Edward Kleban.

Vaccination and masks are required for all patrons. For tickets, please visit www.machaydntheatre.org or call the box office at (518) 392-9292.





