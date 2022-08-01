The MOSSO Brass Quintet Will Perform At Camp Star Angelina In Springfield's Forest Park

Bing Productions presents the MOSSO Brass Quintet in a free concert on Saturday, August 20 (Raindate, Sunday, August 21) at Camp STAR Angelina, 300 Trafton Road, in Springfield's Forest Park.

The MOSSO Brass Quintet features Gerald Serfass and John Charles Thomas on trumpet, Lauren Winter on horn, Scott Cranston on trombone, and Stephen Perry on tuba. According to Perry, the program, which will be announced from the stage, will include classics by Bach, Brahms and Copland; pops and jazz by Ellington, Strayhorn and Lennon/McCartney, and marches by John Philip Sousa. Perry added that the program is family-friendly and will last approximately 75 minutes.

The Amphitheater at Camp STAR Angelina is outdoors, and people should either bring blankets and cushions or lawn chairs. Tickets are free, but advance reservations are requested. https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2188791®id=10&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.com%2Fe%2Fthe-mosso-brass-quintet-at-forest-park-tickets-387747873327?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

MOSSO, which recently named Maestro Kevin Rhodes as artistic advisor, is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization and is not a subsidiary of nor affiliated with the Springfield Symphony Orchestra Inc. MOSSOhas presented four orchestral concerts at Springfield Symphony Hall, a series of chamber ensemble concerts in Longmeadow and at the Westfield Athenaeum, and has sent member musicians to the Springfield Jazz and Roots Festival. For further information about MOSSO's programs: SpringfieldSymphonyMusicians.com

Bing Productions, a not-for-profit organization, has produced concerts and cultural events in Springfield, including at their former home, The Bing Arts Center in Forest Park. For information about Bing Productions: https://bingproductions.org/