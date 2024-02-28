The Latinx Theatre Commons Hosts Tenth Anniversary Convening in March

The Latinx Theatre Commons (LTC) has announced the Tenth Anniversary Convening, 14-16 March 2024, at Emerson College in Boston, MA. The LTC Tenth Anniversary Convening will be a celebration of the last ten years, a reflection on our learnings and successes thus far, and an opportunity to discuss the future of the LTC and have field-wide discussions.

“Ten years ago, the Steering Committee of the Latinx Theatre Commons met for the first time in Boston. Made up of 60 leaders from across the country, we made our mark by launching a series of revolutionary interventions into some of our field’s biggest issues. I attended that first convening as one of the youngest people in the room, honored to be in company with my heroes.” said Advisory Committee member and former LTC Producer Abigail Vega. “Now I’m proud to champion a convening that welcomes an entirely new group of committed, fierce theatremakers to Boston. We’ll use this time to celebrate where we’ve been, take stock of where we are, and prepare to launch a new series of interventions for 2024-2027. This movement continues to be guided by passionate individuals utilizing the resources and connections they have built in the field for the betterment of the whole.”

“In ten short years, the Latinx Theatre Commons has become a pillar in our field - uplifting Latine stories as central to the American story. To see it grow from Karen Zacaríasbringing a cohort together to imagine ways to create space for our stories to what we’ve accomplished since is nothing short of miraculous,” said Lisa Portes, part of the original cohort of co-conspirators and current LTC Advisory Committee member. “Our Carnavals have forged pathways for Latine plays, playwrights, designers, directors, dramaturgs, and actors and seeded Latine stories across our stages. Our convenings incubate relationships that lead to ongoing professional and personal relationships. Through it all we uplift and empower all Latine theatremakers and Latine leadership. I can’t wait to be back in Boston with many of the people that were at our first meeting in 2012, the first national convening in 2013, and the many, many community members who have joined this movement since its inception. We created the LTC to build our own table and it's thrilling to see that table continue to expand.”

The LTC’s 2024-2027 programming will be publicly announced during this convening, and participants will use the time together to discuss strategy, build subcommittees, and asset map our people power to deploy resources for the next three years.

This convening seeks to bring together the current LTC Steering and Advisory Committee and Latinx theatremakers and allies as we return to the location of the first LTC Convening, ten years later. 120 participants were selected from around the United States, Canada, and Mexico, taking a variety of parameters (region, gender identity, years in the field, previous participation at LTC events, etc) into consideration to ensure a well-balanced convening.