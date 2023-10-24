The Icon Museum And Study Center Names Main Gallery In Honor Of Founder Gordon B. Lankton

The gallery opened to the public at “The Big Reveal” event on October 14 announcing the museum's new name, new logo, and renewed mission.

Oct. 24, 2023

The Icon Museum and Study Center's Main Gallery has been renamed the Gordon B. Lankton Gallery in honor of the Museum's late founder.

This newly installed gallery will display a selection of the very best icons from Lankton's collection, alongside icons recently acquired through the Gordon B. Lankton Fund, offering a comprehensive overview of the history of Russian icon painting. The gallery opened to the public at “The Big Reveal” event on October 14 announcing the museum's new name, new logo, and renewed mission.

American entrepreneur Gordon B. Lankton founded the Museum of Russian Icons in 2006. Recently renamed The Icon Museum and Study Center, the institution holds the most comprehensive collection of Russian icons in the US, as well as a growing collection of Greek, Veneto-Cretan, and Ethiopian icons. The permanent collection and temporary exhibitions offer unparalleled opportunities to situate Eastern Christian art within a global context and to explore its connection to contemporary concerns and ideas.

Building on Lankton's international worldview, the Museum's renewed mission is to illuminate the art of the sacred icon for a global audience. While exploring the eternal beauty, fascinating history, and deep spirituality of icons, the Museum will embrace the whole world of Eastern Christianity. Serving as a leading center for dialogue on icons as a diverse and living tradition, the organization will inspire learning and understanding through innovative exhibitions, programs, and scholarship.

MUSEUM HOURS

Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, 10am-4pm. Closed Monday–Wednesday.

Admission: Adults $15, seniors (65+) $12, Students (with ID) Free, Children and youth (0-17) Free. 

Location: 203 Union Street, Clinton, MA, 01510; 978-598-5000, info@iconmuseum.org

Visit the Museum's engaging new website, www.iconmuseum.org, to experience the culture, art, and history of icons and immerse yourself in art of eternal beauty and spiritual power; explore online exhibitions; browse the online collection (including research papers on individual icons); take a virtual tour of the Museum; read the Journal of Icon Studies and explore the British Museum's catalogue of Byzantine and Greek Icons.  Follow The Icon Museum and Study Center on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.  



