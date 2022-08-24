Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Masks required for “Masked Matinee” performances and masks encouraged but not required for evening performances.

Aug. 24, 2022  

The Huntington Announces New Covid Protocols For SING STREET And Calderwood Pavilion Audiences

The Huntington announces revised COVID protocols for the new musical Sing Street and all performances at the Calderwood Pavilion at the BCA starting Friday, August 26: Face masks will be encouraged for evening performances and required for all matinee performances. The Huntington previously dropped the requiring of proof of vaccination or negative COVID test for audience members at the end of June.

The Huntington received incredibly positive feedback from patrons over the past year, praising the company's thoughtful COVID policies and efforts to keep artists, staff, and audiences safe and healthy at the theatre. While most businesses have now dropped mask-wearing requirements, The Huntington developed this new policy to provide options to audience members and be as inclusive and welcoming as possible after receiving feedback that some patrons are more comfortable if others are wearing masks and some prefer to attend and not wear masks.

CALDERWOOD PAVILION MASK POLICY:

Masked Matinees: Masks covering patrons' mouth and nose will be required for all audience members during matinee performances and must be worn at all times except when actively eating or drinking concessions, which are available at intermission for purchase and consumption in the lobby only. Mask requirements will be enforced by front of house staff.

Masks encouraged evening performances: All patrons are encouraged to wear a mask, except when actively eating or drinking concessions, for everyone's comfort and safety. Mask wearing is not required and will not be enforced.

Huntington staff members are fully vaccinated and will continue to wear masks during interactions with audience members.

Any patron interested in attending a different performance will be able to exchange their tickets by contacting The Huntington's ticketing services staff. The Huntington asks that any patron experiencing any COVID symptoms stay home and contact ticketing services for more information about exchanges.

These COVID policies will be effective at the Calderwood Pavilion through October 9, 2022, and The Huntington will continue to evaluate and update these policies as the situation evolves. For the most up-to-date information on health and safety policies and season shows, please visit The Huntington's website: huntingtontheatre.org/plan-your-visit/covid-19-public-health-policies.

Celebrating 40 years of outstanding theatre, The Huntington is Boston's theatrical commons and leading professional theatre company. On our stages and throughout our city, we share enduring and untold stories that spark the imagination of audiences and artists and amplify the wide range of voices in our community. Committed to welcoming broad and diverse audiences, The Huntington provides life-changing opportunities for students through its robust education and community programs, is a national leader in the development of playwrights and new plays, acts as the host organization for a multi-year residency of The Front Porch Arts Collective, a Black theatre company based in Boston, and serves the local arts community through our operation of The Huntington Calderwood/BCA. Under the leadership of Norma Jean Calderwood Artistic Director Loretta Greco and Managing Director Michael Maso, The Huntington is currently conducting a transformational renovation of the historic Huntington Theatre, a storied venue with a bold vision for the future. The project will allow us to innovatively expand our services to audiences, artists, and the community for generations to come. For more information, visit huntingtontheatre.org.





