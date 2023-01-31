Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory For The Performing Arts Receives Grant From The National Endowment For The Arts

This grant is one of 1,251 Grants for Arts Projects awards totaling nearly $28.8 million that were announced by the NEA.

Jan. 31, 2023  

The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts is pleased to announce it has been approved by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) to receive a Grants for Arts Projects award of $20,000. This grant will support the Adopt-A-School Program. This grant is one of 1,251 Grants for Arts Projects awards totaling nearly $28.8 million that were announced by the NEA as part of its first round of fiscal year 2023 grants.

"The National Endowment for the Arts is proud to support arts projects in communities nationwide," said NEA Chair Maria Rosario Jackson, PhD. "Projects such as this one with The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts strengthen arts and cultural ecosystems, provide equitable opportunities for arts participation and practice, and contribute to the health of our communities and our economy."

"We are grateful to the NEA, not just for the funding and security it provides to the program, but the recognition," said Meghan Montaner, President of The Hanover Theatre Conservatory and Education Division. "An investment from the NEA recognizes the value and significance of Adopt-A-School in our community and the many ways in which the arts can enhance the classroom experience."

