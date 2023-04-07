Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Hanover Theatre To Present MADAGASCAR THE MUSICAL 

The play is an all-new musical production based on the hit DreamWorks animated movie! 

Apr. 07, 2023  
The hit DreamWorks animated franchise, Madagascar, is now a live stage musical that will "Move It, Move It" to The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts on May 19, 2023 as part of the 12-week national tour.

Join Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe, Gloria the hip-hop Hippo and those hilarious, plotting penguins as they bound out of the zoo and onto the stage in this live musical adventure. The family-friendly musical features new original music and a colorful cast of larger-than-life characters from the iconic film.

Tickets are $39.50, $49.50, $59.50 and $74.50 depending on seat location. Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more. For more information, please visit Click Here or contact the box office at 877.571.7469. Tickets are on sale now!

Madagascar the Musical features everyone's favorite crack-a-lackin' friends as they escape from their home in New York's Central Park Zoo and find themselves on an unexpected journey to the madcap world of King Julien's Madagascar. Complete with high-energy dance numbers and plenty of comedic shenanigans, this story of friendship, hope, and adventure will leave audiences with no choice but to "Move It, Move It!" With a book by Kevin Del Aguila and original music and lyrics by George Noriega and Joel Someillan, the musical features songs "I Like to Move It," "It's Showtime," "Wild and Free," "Best Friends," "Relax, Be Cool, Chill Out," "Living in Paradise," "Together Forever" and more.

With original direction by Kirk Jameson, the cast features Gary Paul Bowman (Alex), Sterling McClary (Marty), Maria Norris (Gloria), James Silverstein (Melman), Steven Makropoulos (King Julien), Jordan Taylor (Rico/Lyn/US Gloria), Katie Whittemore (Private/Mort/US Candy), Alex Burnette (Skipper/Maurice), Randy Campo (Mason/Lars), Anna Telfer (Candy/Kowalski/US Gloria), Niko Kaim (Swing) and Ryan Koch (Swing).

For more information, visit the tour's official website at MadagascarOnTour.com.




