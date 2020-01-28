The HERITAGE LOUNGE is Bringing A Monthly Jazz Jam To Cape Cod

Zion Union Heritage Museum and Oversoul Theatre Collective proudly present The HERITAGE LOUNGE a monthly Jazz & Soul Jam featuring an open mic for spoken-word artists; starting February 15th at 3pm, and happening the 2nd Saturday of each month until June, at the Zion Union Heritage Museum, 276 North St Hyannis, MA. The event is free for all ages with donations accepted.

The HERITAGE LOUNGE features a base house band including members of Conspiracy of Noise and The GroovaLottos and is open to all musicians who wish to jam on jazz in all forms. "The cape needed a jazz jam that was more open and welcoming to a diverse concept of jazz and players," explained lounge co-organizer and jazz pianist, Mwalim; who is also a member of The GroovaLottos, a co-producer of the annual Boston Jazz Fest. "Growing up in New York City, I was exposed to a much broader definition of jazz jam sessions than the current offerings around." Mwalim's teachers included legendary big band arranger, Allan Nurse and celebrated jazz pianist, Barry Harris.

The HERITAGE LOUNGE is one of many cultural offerings by the Zion Union Heritage Museum and Oversoul Theatre Collective, a 26 year-old performing arts organization. For more information, visit http://www.zuhmi.org





