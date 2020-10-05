The Guerillas To Perform Live And Launch An Underground Virtual Speakeasy

Dreamwalker streams from HC Media at Harbor Place in Haverhill, MA on Friday, October 30, 2020.

Guerilla Opera, in partnership with HC Media, joins the opening weekend Boston New Music Festival with a live studio performance of Dreamwalker, which streams from HC Media at Harbor Place in Haverhill, MA on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 8:00PM EDT free via Facebook, Youtube, the HC Media website and Haverhill Public Access Channel 22.



Dreamwalker is a world premiere exhibition of two new works by composers Kaija Saariaho and Caroline Louise Miller exploring themes of life and transformation that will expand the definition of opera in surprising ways!



Papillon is a story of flight, freedom and transformation, a folkloric tale of a Cuban refugee danced through the metaphor of an ever-changing butterfly, featuring animation and direction by Deniz Khateri and Kaija Saariaho's Sept Papillons performed by Stephen Marotto, cello and Aliana de la Guardia.



Ofelia's Life Dream is a psychedelic tale of life and death in which a delirious poet travels dream worlds transforming into mysterious bioluminescent fungi, moths that drink tears of sleeping birds, and giant self-destructing palm trees, with music and libretto by Caroline Louise Miller, direction by Laine Rettmer and performed by Aliana de la Guardia.

Dreamwalker After Party

Saturday, October 31, 2020, 8PM EDT

Admission $10.00 cover charge

https://guerillaopera.org/season

What better night to celebrate transformation than Halloween? Join the Guerillas and Dreamwalker artists in celebration at the Dreamwalker After Party on Saturday, October 31, 2020, 8PM EDT online via Zoom with a $10.00 cover charge.

Guerilla Underground: Dreamwalker Digital

Friday, November 13 through Sunday December 13, 2020

Admission $10.00 cover charge

https://guerillaopera.org/underground

The Guerilla Underground is an exclusive virtual speakeasy exhibition, which opens from Friday, November 13 to Sunday December 13, 2020 to experience Dreamwalker Digital. A $10.00 cover charge allows you to come back as many times as you want to experience Papillon and Ofelia's Life Dream music videos and other exclusive content to inspire the imagination.



Additionally, each week of the exhibit we will release a Bonus Track from Violin Spaces by Garth Knox performed by Lilit Hartunian and with design and direction by co-artistic director, Julia Noulin-Mérat! Just like your favorite TV show, come back each week to see the evolution of the exhibition. Make a night of it viewing Guerilla Opera's newest most radical works with your whole household on your preferred device!

Underground Happy Hour

Thursday, November 19, 2020, 7PM EDT

Thursday, December 3, 2020, 7PM EDT

Admission $10.00 cover charge

https://guerillaopera.org/season

Join the Guerillas at the Underground Happy Hours on Thursday, November 19, 2020, 7PM EDT and Thursday, December 3, 2020, 7PM EDT for a meet-and-greet and a sneak peek of the next Bonus Track and works in progress for future Underground exhibitions online via Zoom with a $10.00 cover charge.

Guerilla Opera Agents Provocateurs via Patreon



Guerilla Opera's Agents Provocateurs monthly memberships via Patreon empower and embolden Guerilla artists to be more inspired and create more for you. As a thank you, experience exclusive and early access to online content and events - including the Guerilla Underground, After Parties and Happy Hours - and insider info curated just for you. Become an Agent Provocateur monthly member to access so much!



With tons of accessible digital programming and new shows that artistically conform to live and digital modes of performance the Guerillas are ready, willing and able to bring transformative experiences to Boston and beyond!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You