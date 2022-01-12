Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The GroovaLottos To Bring Their Monthly Third Thursday Cabaret To Brockton

Third Thursday Supper Club features an all-you-can-eat buffet featuring George's sumptuous, Italian cuisine for $30 per person.

Jan. 12, 2022  

George's in Brockton is bringing THUMP & SOUL -cabaret style- to the people with the Third Thursdays Supper Club, featuring live soul & jazz by The GroovaLottos. Third Thursdays kicks off on January 20th and happens on the 3rd Thursday of each month, starting at 6pm with the band starting around 7.

For more information, call (508)588-4231 or visit http://thegroovalottos.com/linkinbio


